In 1939 Mary Frecon established Blessed Martin de Porres House, known also as The House of Hospitality, on North Seventh Street, Harrisburg. There, she ministered to the poor and the sick, offering them food and shelter. The center was honored with a visit by Dorothy Day and Peter Maurin, founders of the Catholic Worker movement. In 1950 Mrs Frecon’s failing health forced the center to close.

1996 the Saint Martin de Porres Catholic Worker House on Allison Hill in Harrisburg opened to offer food, housing, and spiritual guidance to sufferers of alcohol and drug abuse and those recently released from prison. A number of volunteers assist at the mission.

The mission is named for Saint Martin de Porres (1579-1639), who grew up in poverty in Lima, Peru. Trained as a barber-surgeon, he ministered to the less fortunate and subsequently became a Dominican Friar. He was canonized on May 6, 1962.