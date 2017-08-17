Save the Date for LARC Gatherings

Annual Lutheran-Anglican-Roman Catholic (LARC) Vespers

Sunday, October 22 at 4 p.m.

United Lutheran Seminary Gettysburg Campus Chapel

View Event Page

Annual LARC Day of Dialogue

Monday, October 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cardinal Keeler Center, Harrisburg

View Event Page

These events will take special note of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, as well as our progress on the path to Christian unity. The speaker for the Day of Dialogue will be Bishop Emeritus Donald J. McCoid, who had a key role in creating the document “Declaration on the Way: Church, Ministry and Eucharist,” which summarizes Lutheran-Catholic dialogue since 1965.

Additional information for registration will be forthcoming; watch the diocesan website at www.hbgdiocese.org and upcoming editions of The Catholic Witness.