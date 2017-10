Schedule of Daily Masses during Priests’ Workshop

Northumberland Deanery

Coal Township, Our Lady of Hope

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 7 a.m.

Elysburg, Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 7:10 a.m.

Friday, 8 a.m.

Elysburg, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary

Tuesday, Thursday, 8 a.m.

Kulpmont, Holy Angels

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m.

Lykens, Our Lady, Help of Christians

Monday, Friday, 8:30 a.m.

Mount Carmel, Divine Redeemer

Monday, Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.

Novena after Mass

Mount Carmel, Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m.

Shamokin, Mother Cabrini

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m.

Trevorton, St. Patrick

Wednesday, 8 a.m.

Williamstown, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Tuesday, Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.

South Lancaster Deanery

Lancaster, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 8:30 a.m.

Lancaster, St. Anthony of Padua

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m.

Lancaster, St. John Neumann

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m.

Lancaster, St. Joseph

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 6:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, 8:15 a.m.

Lancaster, San Juan Bautista

Monday, Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, 7 a.m.

Lancaster Regional Hospital

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 12:05 p.m.

Rohrerstown, St. Leo the Great

Monday, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, 6:30 a.m.

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Friday, 8:45 a.m.

York Deanery

Dallastown, St. Joseph

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 7:30 a.m.

Friday, 8:30 a.m.

New Freedom, St. John the Baptist

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m.

York, Immaculate Conception BVM

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, 7 p.m. Spanish

York, St. Joseph

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 6:45 and 8 a.m.

Friday, 6:45 and 8:30 a.m.