Scholarship Assistance Donation Received

Orrstown Bank recently contributed a total of $13,000 to the Diocese of Harrisburg’s Neumann Scholarship Foundation for scholarship assistance for three schools: $4,000 each for Corpus Christi School in Chambersburg and Trinity High School in Camp Hill, and $5,000 for Pre-K at St. Patrick School in Carlisle. The contribution was made possible by the business’ participation in the state’s Educational and Improvement and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit programs, which provides tax credits to businesses that contribute to scholarship organizations, such as the Neumann Scholarship Foundation. Shown from left in the photo are Adam Metz, Chief Lending Officer, Orrstown Bank; Miro Gojmerac, Branch Executive Officer and AVP/Business Development Officer, Orrstown Bank; Father Edward J. Quinlan, Diocesan Secretary for Education; and Donald Kaercher, Chief Financial Officer for the Diocese of Harrisburg. For information about the Neumann Scholarship Foundation or the tax credit programs, visit www.hbgdiocese.org/giving.