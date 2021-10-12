Seasoned Nonprofit Executive to Lead Catholic Charities

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Catholic Charities, in conjunction with the Diocese of Harrisburg, is pleased to announce that Kelly A. Gollick has been named the Executive Director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese. An experienced business leader, Gollick succeeds Mark A. Totaro, Ph.D., who retired from Catholic Charities in July after leading the organization for 18 years. Gollick will begin her new role on Monday, November 29.

“I am very pleased to welcome Kelly to our Diocesan family as the new Executive Director for Catholic Charities. She brings a wealth of experience, a passion for caring for those in our community and a love for her Catholic faith to this position. I am looking forward to working with Kelly as we continue the important mission of Catholic Charities by providing help and hope to those most in need,” said Most Rev. Ronald Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg.

“We are so fortunate at Catholic Charities to have found such an experienced leader and devoted Catholic that will assist us in serving the deep needs of so many in Central Pennsylvania on behalf of the Diocese of Harrisburg. The employees and Board look forward to getting to know and working with Kelly to further our services to all. Welcome Kelly,” said Norm Basso, President of the Catholic Charities Board of Directors.

“It is an honor and privilege to be selected as the next Executive Director for Catholic Charities. I look forward to working with the board, staff and community and being a part of the critical work and mission of Catholic Charities,” said Gollick.

Gollick has a master’s degree from Temple University and a bachelor’s degree from Lock Haven University, both in social work. Prior to joining Catholic Charities, she was the Executive Director of CONTACT Helpline in Harrisburg. Gollick has also served as a regional manager for the Living Unlimited Program with Geisinger Health Systems and has worked as a social worker and case manager with Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Gollick is active in the community, serving on the boards of Christian Churches United, the Pennsylvania Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, and is a volunteer with Saint Catherine Laboure Parish. Earlier this year, she was honored as a Non-Profit Leader in the Central Penn Business Journal Non-Profit Innovation Awards. She is also a winner of the 40 Under 40 program from the Journal. Gollick has been married for 17 years to her husband, Tommy. In her free time, she enjoys practicing martial arts.

As the Executive Director for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Harrisburg, Gollick is responsible for providing leadership, administration, and program review of all programs of Catholic Charities. She will also oversee the fundraising efforts, community outreach and budgeting process, ensuring the effective operation of the organization while meeting the vision, mission, and values of the Diocese.

Catholic Charities is a multi-faceted Catholic social service agency operating in the Diocese of Harrisburg. Catholic Charities serves the 15 county region of the Diocese with programs ranging from maternity homes, adoption and foster care, mental health, substance abuse services, immigration and refugee services, youth services, counseling and an emergency shelter for homeless families (Catholic Charities operates the only homeless shelter in Central Pennsylvania that keeps families intact). Most of Catholic Charities’ services are offered at minimal or no cost to the client and more than 90% of clients served are non-Catholics. Catholic Charities annually provides services for thousands of men, women and children. To learn more about Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Harrisburg, please visit www.cchbg.org.

