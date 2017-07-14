Seasons of Hope Bereavement Ministry Offered at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Mechanicsburg

“Blessed are those who mourn, they shall be comforted.”

Whether you have lost a spouse, child, sister, brother, mother, father, friend, or some other important person in your life – whether it was last month, months ago, or years have passed – if you are still mourning in ways that hinder you from having joy in your life, or seeing friends, the Seasons of Hope Bereavement Ministry is for you and your family. The ministry is based on the Ave Maria Press materials of author M. Donna MacLeod, RN, MSN, nationally recognized for her work in bereavement ministry.

The ministry will be offered at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Mechanicsburg Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in the Bayley Conference Room, 310 Hertzler Road, Mechanicsburg; www.steas.net. An introductory session will take place July 20, followed by six regular sessions from July 27 through August 31.

Our Lord assured us that those who mourn are blessed, and that they shall be comforted. Seasons of Hope offers the bereaved an opportunity to come together to share in God’s love. With the support of our faith community, we can give voice to our unique journeys of grief, and find healing and spiritual growth. Seasons of Hope helps us explore mourning through Scripture, prayer, reflection and faith sharing. It is centered on Jesus Christ and grounded in the healing wisdom, traditions, and practices of the Catholic Church.

Each year, many families face the loss of loved ones, and immediately afterwards often experience an outpouring of caring and support. Seasons of Hope continues that caring spirit into the difficult and sometimes lengthy period that follows—when grief can overwhelm. For those searching for healing and peace, Seasons of Hope is a nurturing link. Jesus Christ, working through His Church, is the source of all consolation.

For information about the ministry at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, contact Ernie Nettleton, 717-766-8806, enettletonjr@gmail.com, or Donna Nebistinsky, 717-697-6929, donna@steas.net.