Seminarians’ Works of Mercy and Evangelization Bring Christ to People of Appalachia

Stepping back to examine his first drywall job in eastern Kentucky, Joseph Gonzalez titled his head in doubt of his effort.

He thought to himself, “It looks better than it did before, but it doesn’t look the way the walls of my house look.”

Joseph turned to the homeowner, an 87-year-old woman, and saw tears streaming down her face.

They were tears of joy.

“Her reaction said it all. She couldn’t thank the volunteers enough for putting walls up in her home,” Joseph said.

Joseph and fellow diocesan seminarian Damon Tritle spent ten weeks this summer at the Father Beiting Appalachian Mission Center in Louisa, Ky., bringing the love of Jesus Christ to the impoverished people there.

The two served there as part of their seminarian summer project, marking the first time that the Diocese of Harrisburg has sent young men in formation to the center, established in 2006 as an apostolate of the Diocese of Lexington by Bishop Ronald Gainer, who was Bishop of Lexington from 2003-2014.

Joseph and Damon, who begin Pre-Theology II studies at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md., this semester, worked alongside several other seminarians as interns, performing manual labor, leading volunteer teams, conducting reflections and being present to the people served by the center.

The mission center, named for the late Msgr. Ralph Beiting, who founded the ministry in 1991, welcomes volunteer groups to express their solidarity with the poor by working in their homes and in the center’s thrift store and warehouse.

The counties of eastern Kentucky are among the most destitute in the United States. Once fertile with natural resources, mining companies stripped every ounce of resource they could from the verdant hills there, leaving communities jobless.

According to the Kentucky Communities Economic Opportunity Council, the poverty rate for eastern Kentucky is nearly 1.5 times the national rate. At $11,957, the area’s per capita market income is 60 percent less than the national figure of $29,945.

“When we first arrived at the mission center, we decided that for the summer, we were going to pray to St. Joseph the Worker because we would need his intercession,” said Damon. “That set the tone for our work.’

They set out with a weeklong crash course in tools, architectural drawings and building codes to work alongside volunteer groups in constructing porches and wheelchair ramps and repairing ceilings, subflooring and walls.

The homes, most of them trailers, were in various states of disrepair, with leaky roofs that resulted in rotted walls and floors.

“In some of the homes, people were falling through the floor, and bugs and animals were coming up into the floor. There was no barrier between them and the elements,” said Damon, a member of Corpus Christi Parish in Chambersburg.

Still, physical labor was just a portion of their responsibility, and the seminarians grasped the assignment as a way to evangelize and to grow in formation.

For Joseph, a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Quarryville, the summer assignment offered an opportunity to further his leadership skills, especially in leading other adults.

“It was a great experience for this pastoral skill. It’s unique to have someone two or three times your age ask you for guidance, but this will happen once, God-willing, we become ordained.”

He recounted lending a sympathetic ear to a husband and father diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and unable to continue his work as a carpenter to support his family.

“He kept saying he didn’t know what he was going to do,” Joseph said. “One day, we’re going to be called ‘Father,’ and people will look to us to lead them.”

Damon also approached his service at the mission center as a way to develop his leadership in a charitable manner.

“Leadership is not just bulldozing and giving orders. I want to be pastorally sensitive while still maintaining order,” he said.

He developed that skill by working with people who are not Catholic.

When one woman, for instance, told him that she didn’t understand why Catholics pray to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Damon compared the practice to the woman’s own effort of praying for her children.

“The analogy clicked for her, and that instance made me realize why we were there,” Damon remarked.

Although a vast majority of the people Joseph and Damon served in Appalachia don’t attend church, they do consider themselves Christian, and have a deep gratitude for the help that they’ve received from the Father Beiting Appalachian Mission Center, the seminarians said.

“When we went into their homes, they would invite us to sit and talk, or take whatever we wanted from their refrigerator. Sometimes that was just a few slices of bologna, some white bread and cheese, but they offered it all to us,” Damon said. “They gave from nothing.”

“I think some of that gratitude originates from their very central belief and love for God,” Joseph observed. “We saw inspirational signs posted around town about God’s love, and they lived it.”

Ultimately, the work at the mission center was about evangelization.

“We’d sit with the people, talk to them, be Christ to them, and see Christ in them,” Damon said. “Yes, we were there to help them materially, but their spiritual care is much more important.”

Damon recounted the thoughts he had when he first arrived at the mission center: “What are these people going to teach me? Most of them don’t go to church. They talk about God and read the Bible, but what can they teach me that I don’t already know?”

“It became apparent,” he said. “They taught me to see Christ day-to-day in all these difficult situations, and have faith and gratitude despite them.”

