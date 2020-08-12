Sister Dorothy Franz, OSF (formerly Sister Edward Miriam), died at Field Crest Hospice in Ellicott City, Md., on Aug. 7. She was 80, and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 60 years.

Sister Dorothy was born in Baltimore. She entered the congregation in 1958 and professed her first vows in 1960. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Neumann University and a masters in administration from Towson University. She ministered primarily in elementary education and parish ministry, where she served as a DRE and director of the RCIA program.

Sister Dorothy began her first year in ministry in the Diocese of Trenton. From there, she moved to the Diocese of Harrisburg and taught at St. Mary’s School in York. Sister Dorothy went on to minister in the Archdiocese of Baltimore for 58 years. Since 1996, she had served as director of religious education and coordinator of the RCIA program at St. Paul Parish in Ellicott City, Md.

All services will be at St. Paul Church in Ellicott City. The viewing is Aug. 11 from 3-5 p.m., and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial is Aug. 12 at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Baltimore.