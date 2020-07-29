Sister M. Ursula Bowers

Sister M. Ursula Bowers, age 89, a member of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, Villa Rossello, Newfield, N.J., died on July 22 at York Hospital. She had been a resident at Misericordia Nursing Center in York for the past two years.

Sister Ursula, born in Taneytown, Md., was the daughter of the late Mary Bowers. She entered the Congregation of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, in York in 1947 and professed her vows in 1949.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from College Misericordia in Dallas, Pa., and ministered as a dedicated teacher in parish elementary schools staffed by the religious order in Springfield and Milford, Mass.; at St. Joan of Arc School in Hershey; in Hazleton, Pa.; and in Newfield and Brigantine, N.J. In her teaching career, Sister Ursula always taught the very young, including children of pre-school age at the former Holy Child Nursery, York. Prior to her retirement from active ministry, Sister Ursula served as Coordinator of Religious Education at Most Precious Blood Parish in Hazleton, Pa. and was also involved in parish ministry.

A licensed LPN, Sister Ursula was involved in Health Care ministry at Misericordia Nursing Center in York for several years, where she also served as Assistant Administrator of the facility. For a number of years, she served her religious community as Provincial Treasurer at the order’s headquarters in Newfield, NJ.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by sisters Catherine Goodling, Helen Hahn and Shirley Low, and her grandnephew Austin Frushour. Surviving are her sister, Alice Marshall of York, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her religious community, the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy.

A private viewing and service was held on July 25. Burial was in the Pietà Cemetery on the grounds of the Order’s Provincial House, Villa Rossello, Newfield, N.J. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later time.