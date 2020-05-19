Sister Mary Agnes Shurer, Sister of Christian Charity, died on April 4 at the Motherhouse in Mendham, N.J. She was 85.

Born in Williamsport, Pa., in 1934, Sister Mary Agnes entered the community of the Sisters of Christian Charity in 1952. Over the years, she served in education as an elementary and secondary teacher and principal in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Sister Mary Agnes served a community formation directress from 1969-1980 and participated in several formation workshops in Germany and Rome. In her later years she worked as school secretary at Cathedral School in Metuchen, N.J., and then as an assistant to the Provincial Treasurer. In 2015 she joined the retirement community at Holy Family Convent in Danville and in 2018 began her residence at the new Motherhouse in Mendham, New Jersey.

Sister Mary Agnes is survived by two sisters, Maria Assumpta, SCC, and Dorothy Beckman.

Private evening prayer with the Motherhouse community was prayed for Sister Mary Agnes with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mendham. A memorial Mass for Sister will be celebrated at a later date.