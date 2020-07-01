Sister Miriam Butz, a member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy, died peacefully at Mercy Center in Dallas, Pa., on Sunday June 28. She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of Harry and Emma Weimer Butz. She was 98.

Sister Miriam received her bachelor’s degree from Misericordia University and her master’s degree from Villanova University. She entered the Sisters of Mercy in 1939 and professed her vows on March 12, 1942, when she was given the name Sister Amabilis.

Sister Miriam’s ministry years in education were mainly in the Diocese of Harrisburg. She taught at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg for 14 years, and also managed the school yearbook and newspaper. Following that, she spent 33 years as principal at both St. Theresa School in New Cumberland and at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Harrisburg. Later, she returned to Our Lady’s as teacher and also taught at St. Margaret Mary School. Sister Miriam returned to Dallas and volunteered her services.

Sister is survived by her dedicated nieces and nephews, the Sisters of Mercy, Sisters Maureen McCabe and Esther O’Konski who were faithful companions in her life journey.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Grace Delp, Rita Hebbe, Gertrude Kelly, Helen Butz, and her brothers Herman, Victor, Vincent, Norman and Harry.

Funeral arrangements are private. A Liturgical celebration will take place at a later date.

Memorial Contributions in her name may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, P.O. Box 370 Dallas, PA 18612. Online condolences may be sent by visiting Sister Miriam’s obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.