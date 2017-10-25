Sisters Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries

Religious Sisters in the Diocese of Harrisburg who are marking milestone jubilee anniversaries this year were recognized and honored during the annual Sisters’ Jubilee celebration hosted by the Diocesan Secretariat for Clergy and Consecrated Life on Sept. 30 at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg. The gathering began with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Ronald Gainer, and included photos with the bishop and a luncheon for the jubilarians in attendance, as well as members of their congregations present for the celebration.