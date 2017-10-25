Sisters Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries

Religious Sisters in the Diocese of Harrisburg who are marking milestone jubilee anniversaries this year were recognized and honored during the annual Sisters’ Jubilee celebration hosted by the Diocesan Secretariat for Clergy and Consecrated Life on Sept. 30 at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg. The gathering began with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Ronald Gainer, and included photos with the bishop and a luncheon for the jubilarians in attendance, as well as members of their congregations present for the celebration.
Congratulations to This Year’s Jubilarians
20 Years
Sister Maria Jana Polakova, SSCM
45 Years
Sister Seton Marie Connolly, SSCM
Sister Barbara Sable, SSCM
50 Years
Sister Allan Crowder, SCC
Sister Carol Schuyler, SCC
Sister Anna Cosgrave, OSF
Sister Anne Renee Pennino, SSCM
55 Years
Sister M. Damian Aussi, DM
Sister Mary Veronica Fregapane, OP
Sister Joan Lundy, OCD
Sister Margaret Pender, OSF
Sister George Ann Biscan, ASC
60 Years
Sister Bernadette Bergen, RSM
Sister Elizabeth Ann Matonak, SSCM
Sister M. Amelia Vera, DM
Sister M. Claudia Mauri, DM
Sister Mary Grace DeJoseph, DM
Sister Mary Ann Lawrence, MSC
Sister Leona Hunter, ASC
65 Years
Sister Agatha Marie Groft, ASC
Sister Margaret Mary Smith, ASC
Sister Loretta Marie Stevens, DM
Sister Joan Bourne, OCD
Sister Mary Paul Kurator, SSCM
Sister Rita Polchin, SSCM
70 Years
Sister Mary Marzen, SCC
Sister Felice Donelin, SCC
Sister Mary Louis Schuster, SCC
Sister M. Geraldine DiNicola, DM
75 Years
Sister Mary John Goles, ASC
Sister Mary Matthew Janciar, ASC
Sister Martina Reuther, SCC
80 Years
Sister Marion Utz, SCC