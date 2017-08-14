The Spirituality of Trekking Spain on the Camino de Santiago

This past June, a priest friend and I made a pilgrimage of over 275 km (170 miles) in 10 days across Spain to the city of Santiago de Compostela, where tradition has it that the remains of the Apostle St. James the Great lie. Since the early 9th century, peregrinos (pilgrims) have traveled across Europe to pay homage to the relics of the saint beneath the cathedral.

In modern times, many peregrinos make the journey called the Camino de Santiago for spiritual, religious, or even secular reasons. The Camino has also been known as The Way of St. James or The Road to Santiago. People have been known to make the journey to Santiago either by foot, bike, or even by horse. The Way (2010), a Hollywood movie starring Martin Sheen, has popularized the Camino in recent years.

There are many routes that make up the Camino de Santiago. One of the busiest routes is the Camino Frances (the French Way) that may take up to a couple of months to travel its 500 miles. A shorter route, such as the Camino Ingles (the English Way), is less than 75 miles long. There are over 15 routes that, if approved by the accreditation bureau for the Camino, enable one who completes their journey to receive a compostela (certificate).

My friend and I hiked the Camino de Invierno route, which is a recently-approved route that takes one through Galicia, a northwestern part of Spain. We traveled through some beautiful countryside, up and down mountains, and through farmlands and villages. We had good weather, except for one day of rain. We met some amazing Spaniards who were kind and generous, as well as pilgrims. Of course, I had to rely on my friend who speaks Spanish to help me converse with others. I knew I should have taken Spanish in high school! Oh well.

There was a moment during the last couple days of our journey out from Santiago, where we met other pilgrims and had dinner with them at table, where many nationalities were represented: Portuguese, Spanish, Taiwanese, English, Russian, French and American. It was amazing as peregrinos were sharing in the joys and even the pains of the journey.

In a typical day, we would start our journey in the early morning at dawn and usually arrive at the next town sometime in the mid afternoon. In our backpacks, we carried our essentials (such as clothes and water) that we would need for the journey. Rule of thumb: Pack lightly, as you carry this with you during the entire pilgrimage. We would travel on highways, paved roads between small villages, dirt roads and old Roman stone roads. We would arrive at the town or city of our destination and then find a place to drink a nice glass of beer to celebrate our daily accomplishment, and kick of our shoes and rest our feet.

Our places of lodging differed from location to location. There were albergues where pilgrims could stay to rest, shower, manually wash clothes and sleep. In Ponferrada, our starting location, we stayed at an albergue with one room containing 90 bunk beds. We also stayed at hostels that had private rooms with basic amenities. I must admit that, after our longest day of 22 miles, my friend and I splurged on a four-star hotel to rest that evening! God, forgive me!

Arriving in Santiago, many pilgrims will not only get their compostela, but also attend the pilgrim Mass at the Cathedral of St. James. As a priest, I was able to concelebrate that Mass with my friend. One of the highlights of the Mass (other than receiving Our Lord in the gift of the Eucharist and listening to his Word, of course) was to watch in amazement as the Botafumeiro was lifted 70 feet high by six men using a pulley rope to then swing it in an arc of 215 feet in front of the altar at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. The Botafumeiro is a giant thurible that gives off incense. It is one of largest thuribles in the world, and let’s just say that you do not want to be hit by that when it is swinging.

It is at this cathedral that you can also visit and pray in front of the relics of St. James, as I prayed with my intentions that I brought on my pilgrimage. It is astounding to think that I prayed a few feet away from the remains of one of the Twelve whom Jesus had chosen!

Despite all of this, I tell people that it will probably be the journey more than the destination that will resonate with me for a long time to come. The amazing scenery, the people I encountered, the introspective thought and time for prayer, and the growing self belief (which was very little at the beginning) that I could accomplish such a long journey will remain with me forever.

Certainly there must be a homily in there!

Hopefully, as Christians who believe in Jesus as Lord and want to get to Heaven, we will not forget the journey of life to be lived each day. If we meet Christ each day of our life and in how we serve and love one another, then the angst of wondering whether we will get to Heaven will surely pay off in the reward that God has promised us. God bless!

(Father Mark Weiss is pastor of Holy Infant Parish in Manchester and Chaplain of Trinity High School in Camp Hill.)

By Father Mark Weiss, Special to The Witness