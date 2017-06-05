Spring Break 2017: Roaming Rome with Seminarians

As an unseasonably warm February turned into March, and having just received the ashes on our foreheads to remind us of the reality that “[We] are dust, and unto dust [we] shall return,” a group of 22 seminarians, two priests, and four devout Catholics with ties to Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md., boarded a plane in Philadelphia to begin our pilgrimage and tour of the Eternal City. The wheels went up on Friday March 3, and we would not step foot on American soil again until Sunday, March 12. Having never gone outside of the 48 contiguous United States in my short 23-year-old life (I was 22 at the time), I was more than excited to be getting my first stamp in my fresh passport, and to have it contain the word “Italia” was pretty cool, too.

Leading the trip were Father Kenneth Brighenti of the Diocese of Metuchen, N.J., the then-Vice Rector and Director of Pastoral Field Education at Mount St. Mary’s, along with his good friend Father John Trigilio, Jr., a priest of the Diocese of Harrisburg who serves on faculty as a professor, spiritual director, and formation advisor in addition to his duties as pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Marysville and St. Bernadette Parish in Duncannon. Among the seminarians were five from the Diocese of Harrisburg: Matthew Cannon, III Theology; Samuel Miller, III Theology; Andrew St. Hilaire, III Theology; Damon Tritle, II Pre-Theology, and myself.

During our trip, we toured the largest section of catacombs in Rome, which was the burial site of thousands of Christians in the first centuries of the Church. We also visited the four major basilicas: St. Paul’s Outside the Walls, St. Mary Major, St. John Lateran, and St. Peter’s. One of the days, we celebrated Holy Mass on the altar of Pope St. John Paul II, where his body lies in a side chapel within St. Peter’s Basilica. A tour of the Scavi was included, which goes underneath St. Peter’s Basilica to the location that is said to contain the remains of St. Peter himself, our first pope and leader of the Apostles. The Vatican Museums, Sistine Chapel, and Castel Gandolfo (the pope’s summer residence) were also part of the itinerary.

The beauty and stories of our Catholic faith felt so real there. As we walked about, I was in such awe at the fact that I was walking on the same cobblestones that were trodden on by saints. In almost every church we visited, there was some kind of famous relic, incorrupt body, or a story of how it was an important church at a certain point in history. The city really does breathe Catholicism. We stopped to pray at a church that would not have so much significance to me until about two weeks after the trip – the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and Martyrs. The reason of its importance after the trip is due to the fact that the Cardinal Protector of this titular church was William Cardinal Keeler, prior to his passing on March 23. Those of us on the trip are among the last people who can say they visited the titular basilica of that Prince of the Church, who was a priest and bishop of our diocese.

Of all my spiritual experiences during the trip, the most powerful ones were at the tombs of St. Gregory the Great (inside St. Peter’s Basilica), St. Philip the Apostle (who is buried with St. James in the crypt of the Church of the Twelve Apostles), and St. Maria Goretti (at the church in Nettuno, a little less than an hour drive from Rome and on the shore of the Mediterranean). After having Mass on the altar where St. Maria’s body is laid, we drove to the farmhouse where she lived and was stabbed by the man who attacked her and attempted to steal her virginity. To look around and pray in the home of that little girl Maria was so moving, and deeply humbling when I thought about how she, as just a child, loved Our Lord so much that she was more interested in dying for Him than giving up her precious gift of purity. Gregory the Great will come as no surprise, given that he is my namesake, but also St. Philip the Apostle, because he is the patron of my home parish in Millersville. These two saints have always had a special place in my heart and have interceded for me for years, so to be able to pray at their places of rest was so moving. It was such a gift to be able to pray also for my parish community of St. Philip the Apostle in Millersville, as they have nurtured me and supported me from day one of my journey through seminary and, before that, during my youth.

We also took time to enjoy the many cultural treasures of Rome and the surrounding area. One of our days was dedicated to the sites of imperial Ancient Rome. We toured the Colosseum, the Roman Forum and the many other remnants of the Roman Empire. We tossed a coin in the Trevi Fountain and saw the monument of Victor Emmanuel II, also known as “The Wedding Cake,” which commemorates the unification of Italy by that man. A daylong excursion was made to Naples on the coast, passing on the way the towns of Aquino (hometown of St. Thomas Aquinas), Monte Cassino (site of the first monastery founded by St. Benedict), and Pompeii, as well as the monstrosity of land known by us as Mount Vesuvius. There, we got to try pizza in its birthplace, and visit museums with gorgeous paintings and sculptures, and of course I could not allow myself to be on the Mediterranean Coast without splashing around in its waters.

I must say however, that of the whole trip, one of the best experiences besides the obvious spiritual and cultural activities was getting to see our diocese’s very own Stephen Logue, who is in his third year of theology studies at the Pontifical North American College, as well as diocesan priest Father John Bateman, who is currently serving as secretary to Cardinal Edwin O’Brien, Grand Master of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. We got to catch up with them a number of times during our trip, over good meals and gelato. With Stephen, we compared experiences of our respective seminaries, and Father Bateman shared some of his great stories about his journeys with the Cardinal as he visits Knights all around the world. The camaraderie amongst the seminarians and priests of our diocese is very special; priests and seminarians from other dioceses also recognize this unique bond we have. While spending time with them, I reflected on the great blessing it is to have the ability to wander the streets of Rome in the company of my brother seminarians and priests who live there, and even though we have been an ocean apart for some time now, we chatted and hung out as if it was a typical gathering at the seminary or a rectory.

I absolutely must make a word of mention about the many benefactors who made this trip possible for us to attend. Many of us would not have been able to go, had it not been for some great people of our diocese who generously helped with the cost of the trip. They know who they are, and I hope they feel our immense gratitude for their kind gift to us. In my five years of seminary, I have come to know so many people in our Diocese of Harrisburg who have very generous hearts and want to see our Catholic Church flourish. Our Lord designed the Church in such a way that priests are an absolutely necessary part of it, and the People of God understand that if they support priests and future priests, they are in turn supporting themselves. While taken at face value, supporting a trip to Rome may seem more like providing a vacation than a way to help us become good and holy priests, but I can assure you that the experiences have left an impact that will last for many years. Our Church is Catholic, meaning Universal, and because Rome is the center and head of it all, there is a wonderful paradox of being able to feel that universality within a single city of the world. That, taken with walking in the footsteps of countless saints and experiencing the many, many cultural and historical aspects that helped define our Church and our Western way of life, has no doubt had impacts on me that will last for a long time. Please know of my prayers for all of you who may read this reflection of mine, and thank you for your continued prayers and support for all of us who are training to be your priests in the Diocese of Harrisburg.

(Gregory D. Kramp, a seminarian of the Diocese of Harrisburg, is in his second year of Theology studies at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md. He is a native of St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Millersville.)

