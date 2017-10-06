St. Catherine Labouré Parish Celebrates the Vision with Blessing of Renovated Shrine Church

The 40-year old Shrine Church at St. Catherine Labouré Parish in Harrisburg is a newly renovated place of worship, built on accessibility, beauty, legacy and efficiency.

This summer, the Shrine of the Miraculous Medal underwent a $1.8 million refurbishment project following a three-year process of study, consultation and parishioner surveys.

The result is an accessible and magnificent house of worship, which Bishop Ronald Gainer dedicated during a solemn Mass on Sept. 16.

During the Mass, the bishop blessed the new Miraculous Medal Shrine there, which houses one of the original medals that St. Catherine Labouré kept for herself, and was in her possession when she died in 1876. It is one of only two medals in the United States.

Flanking the front left pews, the shrine allows faithful to place petitions and notes of thanksgiving for answered prayers, and is adorned with a 3-foot brass relief image of the Miraculous Medal.

At the main entrance to the church stands the relocated baptismal font, which flows with living water for the faithful to bless themselves as they enter. The tabernacle, adorned with panels showing the images of angels, has been moved to the center of the sanctuary, and the altar professionally cleaned.

The renovation project also includes ramps and wider spaces for accessibility, improved sight lines, expanded confessionals, energy-efficient lighting, an improved sound system and larger restrooms. New wall, floor and ceiling covers compliment the majestic windows that encircle the Shrine Church.

Refurbished pews with padded seating have also been added, contributing to a “sense of sereneness and stillness,” noted Father Neil Sullivan, pastor.

“When people sit and stand, you hear the sound of rustling, reminiscent of the sound that St. Catherine Labouré hear during the Blessed Mother’s second and third appearances to her,” he said. “St. Catherine was praying with her eyes closed, and the Blessed Mother made herself known by the quiet rustling of her skirt.”

He told The Catholic Witness that the parishioners’ reaction to the refurbishment has been overwhelmingly positive. “The beauty of this place of worship is just one gift of the renovations,” he said.

During the renovation project, from June through August, Masses were celebrated in Murray Hall, which had been the original church. “It was really going back in our history as we prepared to move forward,” Father Sullivan said.

The parish is the first in the world named for St. Catherine Labouré, who was canonized in 1947. The church opened its doors a year later, and now has more than 2,620 households and close to 7,000 members.

“The whole renovation project was built on accessibility, beauty, legacy and efficiency,” Father Sullivan remarked. “

“Our primary driver was to ensure that people could get into church and also get around once they are inside. This translates into ensuring that our own hearts and hands are accessible in serving others.”

“And then there is the beauty of the church, that is noble and graceful,” he said. “As part of our legacy, we are to allow ourselves to be the means which God uses to work miracles, and honor the historical Miraculous Medal of St. Catherine Labouré. And in doing so, we are effective and efficient in our use and stewardship, and how we worship in this prayerful space.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness