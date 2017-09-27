St. Catherine Rolls out Red Carpet for the Royals

St. Catherine Labouré School in Harrisburg “rolled out the red carpet” on Aug. 28 for the 69th year to students in first through eighth grades. Students were greeted by the pastor, Father Neil Sullivan; parochial vicar, Father Kevin Coyle; principal, Sister Mary Anne Sweeney, IHM; and several teachers and staff. Balloons and pin wheels, in addition to the red carpet, provided a warm, cheery welcome.

This school year St. Catherine’s welcomed 14 new students in first through eighth grades. They received welcome postcards in the mail and yard signs in their front lawns, welcoming them to the SCLS family. A “Mentor Program” pairs current families with new families to help ease the transition to a new school for students and parents/guardians. Kindergarten students arrived later in the week for a “slow start” which provides the little learners with a schedule that builds up to full days. Preschool students in our 3-year-old and 4-year-old classrooms began after Labor Day.

The parish/school theme for this year is HOPE. H is for healing, O is for offering, P is for prayer, and E is for evangelization. This theme will be intertwined into activities and prayers and the 100th anniversary of Mary’s visit to the children of Fatima.

SCLS is looking forward to a happy, healthy, holy new school year of “teaching minds, forming hearts, and growing disciples.” For more information on SCLS, visit www.sclhbg.org or call 717-564-1760.