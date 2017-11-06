St. Ignatius Church in Buchanan Valley Celebrates 200 Years of the Holy Eucharist

Known as “The Old Jesuit Mission,” St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Buchanan Valley is 200 years old this month, and members of the historic parish have been celebrating the bicentennial with a focus on the Eucharist.

“Our theme this year is ‘Celebrating 200 years of the Holy Eucharist’ – that’s what our presence here is all about,” Father Dominic DiBiccaro, pastor, told The Catholic Witness.

Commemoration of the bicentennial has been a yearlong celebration for the historic parish, with such events as the undertaking of a photo directory, bicentennial T-shirts, the showing of the movie “St. Ignatius Loyola: Solider, Sinner and Saint” at Gettysburg Middle School, and the restoration of the church’s 1940s organ, followed by a recital held on the Feast of St. Ignatius.

The commemoration culminated with the celebration of Mass by Bishop Ronald Gainer on Oct. 15 to mark the 200th anniversary of the Old Jesuit Mission.

The historic church was dedicated under the patronage of St. Ignatius, the founder of the priests of the Society of Jesus, who tended to the mission chapel and the Catholics in the valley in the 1700s. The Jesuits from Conewago had established the mission on the trail between Conewago and Chambersburg, celebrating Masses in the farmhouse of a pioneer family.

By the early 1800s, the Jesuits planned a church for the growing community in Buchanan Valley, and local families aided in its construction. The cornerstone was laid on Oct. 10, 1816, and the first Mass was celebrated there on Oct. 17, 1817. The Jesuits tended to the mission until 1858. In 1911, Bishop John Shanahan established St. Ignatius as a parish.

The scenic Buchanan Valley is rich with history, from the service of the Jesuits of Conewago to the final resting place of veterans from the Civil War and the War of 1812. It is also the birthplace of Mary Jemison, a local girl who, at age 16, was kidnapped during the French and Indian War in 1758, adopted by a Seneca Indian tribe and spent her entire adult life as a “White Squaw,” as she came to be known. A statue of her stands on the parish grounds.

St. Ignatius Parish, home to 275 families, is interwoven into the valley’s life and history, too. Its most notable event is the annual Buchanan Valley Picnic, held every August, which has drawn attendance and support of the local community for more than 130 years.

Parish outreach includes the “That Man is You!” program, a Bible study, a bereavement support group, and bringing Holy Communion to the homebound.

Members of the parish are also active in service to the community in many ways, preparing and serving a monthly meal at the Gettysburg Soup kitchen, and offering financial support to local food programs. The Knights of Columbus council leads an ongoing food collection, raises funds for ARC and the Tender Care Pregnancy Center, and conducts an annual winter coat drive.

These acts of service illustrate what St. Ignatius Parish is all about, Father DiBiccaro noted.

“I want parishioners to take the Holy Eucharist as the source, summit and center of our faith out into what we’ve been doing here in Buchanan Valley for 200 years,” he said.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness