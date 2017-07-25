St. James Parish Celebrates 100 Years of Faith and Service in Lititz

“‘Faithful’ and ‘dedicated’ are two common adjectives that we often use, but those words are really true of the parishioners here,” Redemptorist Father James O’Blaney says of his flock at St. James Parish in Lititz.

The parish, in the northern quadrant of Lancaster County, is marking its centennial this year, and the milestone is highlighted by a history of fortitude and a celebration of conviction.

The epicenter of the 100th anniversary year was the celebration of Holy Mass on June 25 by Bishop Ronald Gainer, who was joined at the altar by Father Paul Borowski, Provincial Superior of the Baltimore Province of the Redemptorists, Father O’Blaney, and more than a dozen diocesan and Redemptorists priests.

The history of St. James Parish dates back to three years before its establishment as a mission of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish in Ephrata. In 1914, the Redemptorists established St. Clement Mission House in Ephrata, and Bishop John Shanahan of Harrisburg gave the priests the care of 12 townships in northern Lancaster County.

On June 17, 1917, Father William White began celebrating Mass in a rented storefront in Lititz, and thus the mission there was begun.

When St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church went up for sale at a cost of $2,850, the Redemptorists purchased it as a place of worship for the Lititz faithful. The first Mass was celebrated there on April 4, 1920.

In the mid-1950s, with the boom of manufacturing in the area, Lititz and its surrounding locales grew, and by the late 60s and early 70s, a larger church was needed for the growing congregation.

On Jan. 5, 1977, the Feast Day of St. John Neumann – a Redemptorist priest and Fourth Bishop of Philadelphia who would be canonized that June – St. James was established as a parish by Harrisburg Bishop Joseph Daley.