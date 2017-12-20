St. Joan of Arc Parish Donates Pound of Care for Prisoners

Through the generous donations of parishioners, the Living Our Faith Ministry at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish in Hershey recently collected 10 boxes (336 pounds) of new and unused Christmas and all-occasion cards and 2018 wall calendars. All materials will be distributed at Pennsylvania prisons. Now in its third year at St. Joan’s, the collection, held Oct. 14 and 15, called Caring Cards and Calendars, allows parishioners to drop off next year’s wall calendars as well as new or excess cards from previous years.

Dr. Charles (Buz) Myers, Department of Religious Studies, Gettysburg College, and volunteer at the Camp Hill Prison, expressed his thanks, saying, “I cannot tell you how much the inmates at the Camp Hill State Prison appreciate all the time and effort that you put into this project. Please know that your work will truly bring joy into the lives of many incarcerated people and their families this Christmas and all year long.”

The donated items remind our brothers and sisters that they are not forgotten and offer inmates the opportunity to send holiday greetings all year long to family and friends. The colorful cards and calendars, which are items that most of us take for granted, are not usually available to those who are incarcerated.

Statistics consistently show that the majority of inmates are incarcerated for non-violent crimes and will soon return to our communities. This simple gesture reminds them that love and forgiveness can be found at home when their debt to society is paid.

Shown in the submitted photo, from left, are Joanne Curry, Kathy Lewis, Dr. Charles Myers, Marie Bowman, Chris Baker and Deb Andrews with ten big boxes of cheer.