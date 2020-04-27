St. Joan of Arc School in Hershey has launched a Meal Donation Program to benefit their local hospital, the Penn State Hershey Medical Center. The private, Catholic elementary and middle school is collecting donations from school families and community members in order to buy meals from local restaurants to feed the healthcare workers at the Med Center. In less than 48 hours of the program’s launch on March 31, the school raised more than $8,000, enough for 700 lunches for medical staff.

This program is beneficial because it not only helps to support the workers at the Med Center, but it also supports local small restaurants that are struggling right because they have been shut down for dine-in services during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Joan of Arc School has a deep appreciation for the medical staff not just in Hershey, but throughout the globe, who are working tirelessly to try to keep everyone safe and healthy. On March 25, the school dedicated the day to making thank-you cards for healthcare workers and posted an entire photo album of students showing off their cards on its Facebook page.

Community service has always been at the heart of St. Joan of Arc School. Throughout the year, the school participates in several fundraisers for organizations, such as the Children’s Miracle Network, the Interfaith Shelter for Homeless Families, Mission Children, Britney’s Hope and more.

In the midst of chaos and negativity, it is important to remember that there are always good people who are doing good things. The St. Joan of Arc and Hershey community is solid proof that good people doing good things have a great impact on the world.

For more information about the school, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stjoanhersheyschool or visit its website at school.stjoanhershey.org.

(Ayana Elmore is Director of Communications and IT at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Hershey.)

By Ayana Elmore