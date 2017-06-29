St. John the Baptist School Participates in 3D Printing Competition

Last month, 11 fifth- and sixth-grade students from St. John the Baptist School in New Freedom competed in a 3D printing competition held at the Lincoln Intermediate Unit in New Oxford. St. John’s School was represented by three teams in the fourth- through sixth-grade division.

The theme was “boating,” and the students had to design and print a boat that would hold cargo and pennies. During the printing time, there were two other STEM activities that the students took part in and were counted in the overall scores. Even though St. John’s School did not win the competition, there were lots of lessons learned that day, along with teamwork.

Mrs. Michelle Williams and Mrs. Sheila Doyle helped the students prepare for this competition, along with Mr. John Kelchaw as an after school club. The school now has two 3D printers, thanks to the Home School Association and a donation by Fallston Supply, Inc. St. John’s School was the only Catholic school to compete in this competition.