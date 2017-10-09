St. John Neumann Parish Introduces ‘Bridges’ for People with Disabilities

“Bridges” is a welcoming and inclusive Catholic faith community at St. John Neumann Parish in Lancaster, designed for those living with an intellectual or developmental disability and their families/caregivers, regardless of religious affiliation.

Its image of a helping hand supporting individuals as they meet Christ is a visual statement of the ministry’s mission. The ministry is designed to build bridges of understanding in the parish and community for being a place that welcomes and recognizes the gifts of all people.

The gatherings are held in the St. John XXIII Center at St. John Neumann Parish, and begin with Mass, immediately followed by activities specifically designed for children, teens and adults with a variety of disabilities. Activities include dancing and movement, singing, crafts and refreshments.

During the activities, caregivers are offered a “Coffee and Conversation” gathering to meet other parents/caregivers and discuss mutual concerns.

Click here for more information about the Office of Ministry with People with Disabilities

The ministry also offers sacramental preparation and is working toward full integration in the St. John Neumann community through participation in other ministry. “Bridges” encourages participants who wish to be altar servers or lectors, and can offer training to do so.

All are welcome to “Bridges.” The ministry also seeks volunteers to assist or to provide donations. All volunteers complete the Diocesan Youth Protection Program.

Upcoming gatherings are:

Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m.

Nov. 26 from 2-4 p.m.

Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m.

Jan. 28 from 2-4 p.m.

Feb. 25 from 2-4 p.m.

March 24 from 2-4 p.m.

April 22 from 2-4 p.m.

May 27 from 2-4 p.m.

For more information, contact Rosemary Denshaw, Disability Advocate at St. John Neumann Parish, at sjndisabilityadvocate@gmail.com or 717-209-2362.