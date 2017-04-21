St. Joseph Parish, Hanover to Hold Open House

On Sunday April 30, St. Joseph Parish, Hanover, will hold a public open house of its new Parish Center addition. Tours will be given after the 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and noon Masses. The Parish Center is located at 5125 Grandview Road.

The nearly 12,000 square foot addition includes: eight new multi-purpose classrooms; new offices for the St. Joseph School principal, nurse, and School of Religious Instruction (SRI); new secure entrance vestibule and lobby; rest­rooms for students and faculty; new copy and storage rooms; expanded kitch­en supply room; and new voice, data, and other advanced technology systems.

The new addition was sorely needed to meet growing parish needs. To fi­nance the facility, a building fund capital campaign of “Faith, Family, Future” was organized to raise $2 million over 3 years. To date, approximately $1.8 million has been pledged or donated outright by parishioners. In conjunction with the open house, the parish Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake breakfast fundraiser, to which all are invited.

In addition to the open house, the parish will be holding “Time Capsule Sun­day,” which will take place earlier in April where the school and SRI students and families will bring photographs and notes on why they love St. Joseph Parish. The items will be placed in a sealed time capsule that will be buried in front of the new addition and reopened sometime in the future by the parish.

The parish will be moving their elementary school classrooms to the new addition over the summer in time for the 2017-2018 school year. The current elementary school building on Baltimore Street, built in 1949 and expanded in the early 1960s, is for sale. From 1963 until 1974, when the new St. Joseph Parish church was built on Grandview Road, the school gymnasium served as the parish worship center.

The expansion project will provide greatly needed space for the School of Religious Instruction (SRI) in the evenings, the elementary/middle school during the day, the year-round Boy, Girl, and Cub scouting programs in the evenings, and additional meeting space for all other parish organizations. The additional multi-purpose rooms will also increase the availability of the par­ish social hall for use by larger groups, especially on weekday evenings and weekends.