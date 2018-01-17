St. Joseph School, Danville to Open Kindergarten

St. Joseph School in Danville is pleased to announce that it will open a Kindergarten in the fall of 2018.

“We are so excited!” said principal Kimberly Winters. “This is a new chapter in the history of St. Joseph School.”

Father James Lease, pastor of St. Joseph Parish, said, “We’re looking to expand access to Catholic education in the Danville area. St. Cyril’s Academy has an outstanding program and we discerned that even more people could be served by opening a second Kindergarten in Danville.”

The new Kindergarten will be housed in the bright, spacious room which formerly hosted the Art program. “We re-arranged a few rooms. Art is now upstairs, STEM is in the computer room; it all worked out fabulously,” said Mrs. Winters.

The program is designed to offer a safe, nurturing environment in which children will be challenged at their individual levels to develop confidence in the skills needed for future success.

St. Joseph School is 127 years old and offers Christian education in the Catholic tradition. The school is sponsored by St. Joseph Parish; students of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome. Father Lease noted that, “It’s OK to pray at St. Joseph School. We offer the opportunity to talk about faith and grow in faith as a part of daily education. In an era which seems to oppose faith and reason, we believe in the harmony of faith and reason. We believe in the value of education not despite our faith, but because of our faith.”

Registration information can be obtained by calling the school office at 570-275-2435 or emailing office@stjosephdanville.com. All are welcome to attend our Catholic Schools Week Open House on Sunday, January 28, 2017, where you can visit the classroom and see the many amazing opportunities awaiting your family at St. Joseph School. Tours are available by appointment.