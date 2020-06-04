The lighting fixtures were adjusted so that the new addition will always have a soft spotlight on it.

“We did not have a crucifix that was visible in the church except for the processional cross, which in relation to the church is very small. This beautifully restored crucifix makes a statement as it is meant to do,” Msgr. Lyons said. “It is on the wall above the tabernacle, plainly there for all to see.”

Father Joseph Gotwalt, former pastor of St. Joseph’s and now retired, said, “This crucifix was made for that wall. It blends in with the whole church very nicely.”

The Parish Council was unanimous in recommending the purchase of the crucifix, Msgr. Lyons said, seeing it is filling a void inside the church.

“The faithful coming into the church for the first time in months and seeing the new crucifix in place on Pentecost Sunday were very happy with it,” Msgr Lyons noted.

