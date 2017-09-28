At St. Leo the Great Parish, Association Uplifts Grandparents in Handing on the Faith

There are no greater spiritual gifts that grandparents can give their grandchildren than the handing on of the faith and a relationship with Jesus.

And when they’re looking for some reinforcement in this mission, they can turn to the Catholic Grandparents Association, a relatively new organization that encourages and connects these guardians of religious tradition in passing on the faith to their grandkids. It is the first and only Catholic grandparents’ association in the world.

Established in Ireland in 2009 by a Catholic grandmother, Catherine Wiley, the worldwide association assists grandparents in providing the crucial link that connects the youngest of their family members to the faith, and keeps prayer in the heart of family life.

One of its newest chapters is at St. Leo the Great Parish in Rohrerstown, where grandparents gather once a month to pray for their grandchildren, discuss ideas for sharing the faith with them, and reflect on God’s Word regarding their vocation.

“There are so many blessings that we, as grandparents, can provide to our grandchildren as we strive to pass on the gift of our Catholic faith,” said Jean Polansky, coordinator of the Catholic Grandparents Association at St. Leo’s. “We receive the added strength that comes when we join together to pray for the same purpose. Our love and concern for the souls of our grandchildren are our main focus.”

Mrs. Polansky, a grandmother of two, petitioned Father Peter Hahn, pastor, during a parish council meeting to bring the association to St. Leo’s after seeing news about it twice on EWTN.

After hearing about it for a second time, “I was convinced that God wanted me to do something here,” Mrs. Polansky told The Catholic Witness.

Following her pastor’s approval and an inquiry to the association’s main office in Florida, she connected with several fellow grandparents at St. Leo’s to get the monthly meetings off the ground.

The sessions are open to grandparents from any Catholic parish. Participants sit in a welcoming circle to introduce themselves and share the names of their grandchildren. Then, the group together prays several grandparents’ intentions in the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary.

The meetings also include time for sharing ideas about communicating with grandchildren: letting them know they are prayed for daily; sending cards, e-mails or text messages; and asking them their prayer intentions.

Le Ann Rynier, a member of the group at St. Leo’s, sent a text to her 16-year-old grandson to ask if there was something for which she could pray for him. Immediately, he responded with an intention.

“This grandson was not brought up with a religious background, so I didn’t expect a response from him,” Mrs. Rynier said.

“One of the things that inspired me about the Catholic Grandparents Association is that there are people in it like me, who have children that have fallen away from the Church and grandchildren who weren’t brought up in any faith,” she remarked.

“I’m starting at square one with my grandchildren, just trying to have a relationship with them. This association has encouraged me in how to reach out.”

The Catholic Grandparents Association also encourages grandparents to consider the spiritual treasures they can share: saying Grace before meals, sharing stories about saints, or displaying religious items that grandchildren will see when they visit.

Marie Grady remarked that although her grandchildren aren’t being raised in the Church, she has spent time in Eucharistic Adoration with a grandchild who lives in the area, and has also taught her the Hail Mary.

“At Christmas, the grandchildren love getting down on the floor to set up the Nativity and talk about Jesus,” she said. “My granddaughter once put all of my jewelry around a statue of Mary that I have in my home. She put a bracelet on Mary’s head, and so I spoke to her about why we give Mary a crown and honor her as Queen.

“You just have to look for ways to teach them, and answer their questions,” Mrs. Grady said.

The association encourages grandparents to participate in service projects with their grandchildren, noting that these activities are opportunities to talk about the Works of Mercy and to give thanks to God for the gifts he has given.

Lisa Doseff and her husband recently took six of their grandchildren, ages 4-11, to volunteer at the Global Aid International Network in Lancaster, which assists with food, water, clothing and supplies for needy people around the world.

Mrs. Doseff’s grandchildren spent their time there placing pencils and notebooks into donation bags.

When their work was done, she told them, “You were really hard workers.” Her 7-year-old grandson replied, “Grandma, when you’re helping people for Jesus, it’s not hard work.”

“I’ve always prayed for my grandkids every day,” Mrs. Doseff said, “but there is such spiritual power when we all come together as grandparents for this specific purpose.”

The grandparents in the group at St. Leo’s say that in their familial role, they can often take a different approach with children than their parents can.

“We get to be the ones who have fun with the kids, and they’ll talk with us differently because we’re not their parents,” Sandy Shaub said. “You can ask them a question and they’ll give you an honest answer about how things are going, about school, about their hopes. You can have an honest conversation with them because you’re not so busy trying to raise them.”

The Catholic Grandparents Association at St. Leo the Great Parish meets in Rooms 3 and 4 of the church once a month on a Saturday morning or Tuesday evening. The next meetings are Sept. 23 from 9-10:30 a.m., Oct. 10 from 7-8:30 p.m., Nov. 25 from 9-10:30 a.m., and Dec. 5 from 7-8:30 p.m. Contact Jean Polansky at jeanpolansky@gmail.com or 717-898-0389 for information. You can also learn more about the association at www.CatholicGrandparentsAssociation.org.

“You always ask God for guidance for your grandchildren, and we pray for them in our silent prayers,” said Joe Kielb. “With this group, you have a chance to pray for your grandchildren publically. It’s a great experience to share with others, share good things about our grandchildren, and share in prayer for them.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness