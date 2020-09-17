Nineteen years ago, Sept. 11 dawned clear as a bell on the East Coast. By 9:03 a.m., when the second plane hijacked by terrorists slammed into Tower Two of the World Trade Center in New York City, it was clear for the world to see that the United States was under attack by a foreign foe.

Five years ago in Fairfield, Anthony Venzin constructed a beautiful plaza with flag standards as part of his Eagle Scout project. The plaza is the perfect place on the west-facing slope of Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, where the ten-mile vista over the Carroll Valley is truly scenic.

This year on Sept. 11, more than 100 faithful gathered for the rededication of the plaza with Anthony and his family present. Local political officials and the president of nearby Mount Saint Mary’s University – Retired Brigadier General Timothy Trainor – were present to honor the Venzin family’s commitment to never forgetting the horrors of that fateful day 19 Septembers ago.