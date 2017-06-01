St. Paul, Annville, Breaks Ground for Garden of Hope

On Mother’s Day, St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Annville broke ground for a tribute garden to remember infants and young children who have died. The garden will be a sanctuary where parents and families can grieve, pray and reflect.

Named The Garden of Hope, it will welcome visitors with a beautiful landscape and a wide walking path that will wind its way through trees and beautiful greenery leading up to the memorial.

The center of the garden will feature the statues of Our Lady of Hope and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, to enhance the prayerful atmosphere. Our Lady of Hope is an image of Our Blessed Mother pregnant with our Savior, Jesus Christ. The Garden of Hope will memorialize infants lost during pregnancy or birth, SIDS, stillbirth, miscarriage or termination of pregnancy – any kind of loss of a child – where people can openly share and remember.

In keeping with the suggestion of Pope Francis, through his Encyclical Laudato Si, (“On Care for our Common Home”) the plants in the landscaping will be native, non-invasive plant species to ensure the integrity of the natural landscape, the least amount of watering, the most disease-resistant plants and the lowest amount of pesticide use possible.

Although the Garden of Hope will serve as a memorial to the unborn and children who died early in life, this garden is meant to be an opportunity for all members of the St. Paul Parish community, the greater community of Annville, the Lebanon Deanery and the Diocese of Harrisburg to honor or remember any child or loved one. A section of pavers in the garden will be reserved exclusively for parents and families of babies lost in utero, in infancy and toddlerhood.

Those who would like to honor their deceased child, or who are interested in becoming a benefactor of the project may contact the parish office at 717-867-1525 for information.