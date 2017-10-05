St. Peter Parish in Elizabethtown Breaks Ground for Parish Center

St. Peter Parish in Elizabethtown broke ground for a new parish center following a Mass celebrated by Bishop Ronald Gainer at the church on Sept. 24.

Since 2012, the parish has been utilizing the former St. Peter School as its parish center. The new center, expected to be completed in April 2018, will offer space to accommodate 250-300 people for social events. It will also include a full kitchen, eight meeting rooms, smaller offices, storage and restrooms.

The parish center will be located adjacent to the new church, outside of town. The historic St. Peter Church is located in downtown Elizabethtown.

“With completion of this new project, we will now have a beautiful place to worship together as the Body of Christ, and to have gatherings together one location for fellowship,” said Father Steven Fauser, pastor.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness