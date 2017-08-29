St. Theresa Parish Welcomes Dr. D’Ambrosio for Parish Mission, ‘Why Be Catholic?’

St. Theresa Parish in New Cumberland is hosting a parish mission entitled “Why Be Catholic?” featuring nationally known speaker, author and theologian Dr. Marcellino D’Ambrosio, also known as Dr. Italy. Dr. D’Ambrosio will speak on the evenings of Sept. 17, 18, and 19 at 6 p.m. in the parish church.

The goal of the parish mission is to re-energize Catholics and remind us why we love being Catholic. The first night begins with Dr. D’Ambrosio sharing his own faith journey in the talk “Why Be Catholic?” It is the story of a young, Catholic rock’n roller who fell in love with Christ and why he decided not to leave the Catholic Church. The talk will be followed by a short period of Adoration and Benediction.

There are many misconceptions about the Sacrament of Confession, and on Monday evening, Dr. D’Ambrosio will show how Confession is a liberating gift rather than an embarrassing burden in the talk, “Who Needs Confession?” Several priests will be on hand after the talk to hear Confessions and administer the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

The final night’s focus is on the central act of worship in the Catholic Church with the talk entitled “Getting More out of the Mass.” With humorous stories and practical examples, Dr. Italy discloses how to unlock the power of Christ’s presence despite the distractions that often get in the way. Those who attend this talk will never experience Mass in quite the same way again!

“Why Be Catholic?” is suitable for all ages, for devout Catholics, inactive Catholics and those who want to know more about the Catholic Church.

For information, call the parish at 717-774-5918.