St. Theresa School Receives Scholarship Donation

St. Theresa School in New Cumberland recently received a check in the amount of $4,000 for scholarship assistance through Reilly Insurance, LLC, of Camp Hill. The donation was made possible through the business’ participation in the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. The program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and allows businesses to make donations to scholarship organizations via a tax credit. Mark T. Reilly, Principal of Reilly Insurance, LLC of Camp Hill participates in the EITC program for Saint Theresa School.

“I am excited to participate in the EITC program,” said Mark T. Reilly of Reilly Insurance. “The process is simple and powerful. The program allows you to send your tax dollars to the school of your choice on their approved list. We, as donors, receive a Tax Credit up of 90% of contribution. I am excited to send a donation of $4,000 to St. Theresa School located in New Cumberland to benefit the students attending there. I am able to take $400 and turn it into a $4,000 donation.”

Pictured from left to right: Michelle Zemba, EITC manager for St. Theresa School; Mark T. Reilly, Reilly Insurance; Hanah Miller and Liza Levin, 8th grade student council members; and Matt Shore, Principal St. Theresa School.