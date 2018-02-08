Statue of Scourged Christ at St. Benedict’s in Lebanon during Lent

A life-size Statue of the Scourged Christ, bringing to mind the reality of what Jesus suffered for our Salvation, will be present throughout Lent at St. Benedict the Abbot Church in Lebanon.

The emotionally-striking statue was purchased in 1936 by the pastor of the former St. Mary of Czestochowa Parish in Philadelphia. Following the closure of the parish in 2003, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia granted permission for caretakers to bring the statue to a different parish year during the Lenten season. Since then, the statue has drawn thousands of visitors from around the country.

The Statue of the Scourged Christ will be at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, located at 1300 Lehman Street, Lebanon, this Lent. The hours for viewing the statue are as follows:

Monday and Tuesday after 9 a.m. Mass, until 7 p.m.

Wednesday, closed.

Thursday after 7 p.m. Mass, until 9 p.m.

Friday after 9 a.m. Mass, until 10 p.m.

Saturday after 9 a.m. Mass until 4 p.m. Mass, and then until 7 p.m.

Sunday after noon Mass, until 7 p.m.

For further questions about the statue’s appearance at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, call the parish at 717-450-4506. To learn more about the statue and its history, visit www.passionofjesus.com.