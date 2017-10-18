Stephen Logue Ordained to Diaconate during Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica

Harrisburg seminarian Stephen Logue, of St. Patrick Parish in York, was one of 31 seminarians from the Pontifical North American College in Rome ordained to the diaconate on Sept. 28.

Bishop James Checchio, Bishop of the Diocese of Metuchen, was the ordaining prelate at the ordination Mass, celebrated at the Altar of the Chair of St. Peter, in the Papal Basilica of St. Peter at the Vatican. Bishop Checchio was the rector of the North American College from 2006-2016.

During the ordination, the new deacons promised to live a life of prayer, celibacy and obedience to their diocesan bishop. The new deacons will have an additional year of theological studies and spiritual formation before being ordained to the priesthood in their home dioceses.

Deacon Logue will now begin studies for a Licentiate of Sacred Theology in the field of Moral Theology at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome and continue his priestly formation at the North American College.

“Studying in Rome has been an incredible opportunity. The most obvious blessing is being able to study at historic universities such as the Gregorian and the Angelicum,” Deacon Logue told The Catholic Witness via e-mail.

“Another fantastic element is the diversity present both in classmates at the North American College from across our country and classmates at our universities from around the world,” he said. “I have never encountered a better place to develop a sense of the universal Church than here. A final blessing is along those same lines: there are a number of opportunities to travel to other parts of Europe where we are encouraged to learn about the culture and people, particularly the strengths and struggles of the Church in that area. In addition to the classroom knowledge, I hope to be able to bring this broad vision of the Church around the world back to our corner of it.”

“I am very excited to serve the people of our diocese as a priest,” said Deacon Logue, looking forward, God willing, to his priestly ordination in June. “One of the big struggles here at the North American College is being so far away from the diocese. While the international experiences here have been wonderful and very formative, I have always known God is calling me to serve the people of the Diocese of Harrisburg. Diaconate ordination is an indescribable blessing both on its own and as the last major step before priestly ordination.”

“The people of the diocese, in particular the people of my home parish and summer assignment parishes, have been extremely supportive of my vocation,” he remarked. “I am particularly thankful for all those who joined my pastor, Father Keith Carroll, in a Mass and Holy Hour for my intentions on the eve of my ordination. Without the prayers and support of so many, I would not be where I am today.”

The day after the ordination, Deacon Logue joined Father John Kuchinski, parochial vicar at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Gettysburg, in a Mass of Thanksgiving at the altar that houses the heart of St. Charles Borromeo at the Church of Charles on the Corso.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness