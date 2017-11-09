Student Raises Funds for Interfaith Shelter

Leah Rosenberg, a sixth-grade student at St. Theresa School in New Cumberland, conducted a bake sale at the Shelter Shuffle to benefit the Interfaith Shelter for Homeless Families in Harrisburg on Sept. 23. Leah made all the homemade baked goods, and were gluten free. She was diagnosed with Celiac Disease when she was one year old and has since kept a gluten-free diet.

For her efforts, Leah raised $175 for the Lourdeshouse Maternity Home, another program of Catholic Charities. She is shown presenting $175 to Annette Martin, Associate Executive Director of Catholic Charities and the Program Director of Lourdeshouse.