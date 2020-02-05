Students at Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata have lovingly adopted Walter Zaleskie as the “Grandfather of OMPH Catholic School Children.”

Over the last several years, Zaleskie and his family have been very generous to Our Mother pf Perpetual Help School through their support of time, talent and financial gifts. They provided air conditioning for the classrooms in the main building, fulfilled many wishes on the school’s “Wish Trees” and have been very generous benefactors of the Treasure Island Auction.

The Zaleskie family has also helped to make possible the introduction of the LabLearner Science program, including a significant upgrade to the school’s science lab, and support of the school’s initiative to establish a 1:1 Chromebook program for students in grades 5-8.

The family has worked closely with the school’s Development Office in providing financial insight. Through their family business, Cliffside Industries, the Zaleskies have provided scholarship funds to the Diocese of Harrisburg’s Neumann Scholarship Foundation with a designation to Our Mother of Perpetual Help School, which provides tuition assistance to families through Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. Through their participation in this state directed program, the Zaleskie family has helped many school families give their children the gift of a Catholic education.

Mr. Zaleskie’s love and caring for Our Mother of Perpetual Help School is strong and unyielding. He is always looking out for the best for the children and wants to see the school grow and flourish with God’s love. The faculty and staff at Our Mother of Perpetual Help are deeply appreciative of Mr. Zaleskie’s dedication to the students.