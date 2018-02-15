Students from Six Colleges Serve Others through Maria Kaupas Center

Sleeping late in the morning, spending time with family and reconnecting with old friends are typical priorities for college students on Christmas break. However, for 10 non-consecutive days, beginning in mid-December and ending in mid-January, 11 students from the Mount Carmel-Kulpmont area followed a different schedule by getting up early, attending morning Mass at Divine Redeemer Church and spending much of their time helping others.

The students were participants in the third annual winter service program sponsored by the Mother Maria Kaupas Center. The center, whose primary mission is to encourage young people to live lives of leadership and service in their Church and community, challenged the students to look at the world around them and resolve to work to make things better.

The program included Catholic students from Divine Redeemer and Our Lady parishes in Mount Carmel, Holy Angels Parish in Kulpmont, and the Mother Maria Kaupas Center’s neighbors from down the street, Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church.

To qualify for the winter service program, a student had to be a member of one of these four parishes. They had to complete an application, write an essay on why they wanted to be in the program and secure the approval of his or her respective pastor – Father Martin Moran of Divine Redeemer, Father Andrew Stahmer of Holy Angels, Father Francis Karwacki of Our Lady and Father Michael Hutsko of Sts. Peter and Paul.