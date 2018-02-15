Students from Six Colleges Serve Others through Maria Kaupas Center

Sleeping late in the morning, spending time with family and reconnecting with old friends are typical priorities for college students on Christmas break. However, for 10 non-consecutive days, beginning in mid-December and ending in mid-January, 11 students from the Mount Carmel-Kulpmont area followed a different schedule by getting up early, attending morning Mass at Divine Redeemer Church and spending much of their time helping others.
The students were participants in the third annual winter service program sponsored by the Mother Maria Kaupas Center. The center, whose primary mission is to encourage young people to live lives of leadership and service in their Church and community, challenged the students to look at the world around them and resolve to work to make things better.
The program included Catholic students from Divine Redeemer and Our Lady parishes in Mount Carmel, Holy Angels Parish in Kulpmont, and the Mother Maria Kaupas Center’s neighbors from down the street, Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church.
To qualify for the winter service program, a student had to be a member of one of these four parishes. They had to complete an application, write an essay on why they wanted to be in the program and secure the approval of his or her respective pastor – Father Martin Moran of Divine Redeemer, Father Andrew Stahmer of Holy Angels, Father Francis Karwacki of Our Lady and Father Michael Hutsko of Sts. Peter and Paul.
During the service program, the students performed tasks at the Mother Maria Kaupas Center and in their home parishes, sang Christmas carols with residents in three nursing homes, conducted a cemetery cleanup, made homemade soup and delivered it to homebound residents, worked on tasks for the Sisters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius in Danville and took part in a visit with the Sisters at the Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph in Elysburg.
Participating in the program were: Lee Amarose, Luke Darrup and Dylan Fiamoncini, Divine Redeemer; Ciaran Fisher, Alex Holleran, Michael Padula and Michael Vincenzes, Holy Angels; Magdalena Callahan, Church of Our Lady; and Sydney Casey, Kassondra Martz and Bryce Fiamoncini, Sts. Peter and Paul.
Six colleges and universities were represented among the student participants: Susquehanna University (Fisher); Penn State University (Vincenzes, Darrup and Dylan FIamoncini); Bloomsburg University (Padula, Casey, Martz and Bryce Fiamoncini); Mansfield University (Callahan); Wilkes University (Holleran), and Lebanon Valley College (Amarose).
This year, the center presented its first Dolores Orzel Award to Magdalena Callahan in recognition of her faithfulness to Gospel values and exemplifying strong leadership skills.
Students are volunteers, but in appreciation for their 10 days of service, the Kaupas Center provides each with a $300 stipend to provide some small assistance in pursuing their college education.
The program is partially supported through grants or donations from Our Sunday Visitor Institute, the FOCUS program of the Diocese of Harrisburg and the individual parishes.