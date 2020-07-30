Your voice is needed to help determine where The Catholic Witness goes in the future.

To assist us in planning the newspaper’s path as we move forward, we’ve developed a survey that will be featured in a special mailed edition of The Witness on August 7. The printed edition will be mailed to all subscribers next weekend. It will also be distributed to those who receive the weekly digital edition, available for sign-up at www.hbgdiocese.org/the-catholic-witness-newspaper/catholic-witness-signup/.

Readers with access to the internet are highly encouraged to complete the survey online at http://survey.hbgdiocese.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=mlLJ65m# to help expedite responses.

The survey is designed to gauge the reading habits of our subscribers and indicate the format(s) in which you prefer to receive The Witness. Your feedback is very important to us.

In addition to the survey, the special edition planned for August 7 will feature some of the content our readers have come to rely upon and enjoy. We’ll introduce you to Father Timothy Marcoe in “The Called,” share Sister Geralyn’s latest column on the sacred art of listening, and offer a book review by Pete Socks on possessions and exorcisms. The latest puzzle in the popular Cross Word series will also be available for your enjoyment.

Feature stories in next week’s printed issue include a look at how Diocesan high schools are working to keep student-athletes safe as teams return to sports, and coverage of the Diocese’s July 31 event featuring “Across,” a short film on the early life of Venerable Augustine Tolton.

For 54 years, The Catholic Witness has been privileged to connect you with the news from parishes, Catholic schools, Charities and Diocesan programs. On May 11 of this year, the newspaper suspended its print editions and transitioned to an all-digital format. In these past few months, it has continued to share news, features, photos and columns – many that celebrate a lively Diocesan Church and the efforts that its offices have undertaken to continue to minister during the pandemic.

We hope you enjoy the special edition of The Catholic Witness, and we look forward to receiving your response to the survey. We value your opinion and feedback, and we thank you for your continued interest and support.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness