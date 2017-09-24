Temptation

Some time ago, when I was teaching the fifth grade, I found myself teaching math to a student who had the ability to multiple a three-digit number by a three-digit number in his head. Not only could he multiply this way, he could also divide using a three-digit number! His mathematical computation skills truly humbled his teacher!

After I reviewed the process of dividing by a three-digit number to my class, I assigned three sample problems for my students to work through. As I walked around the classroom, checking on their work, I heard a pencil drop into a side pocket of a desk. I watched as Christopher – the student with the mathematical gift – silently flipped open the book that he was reading and waited patiently for his classmates to finish the assignment. After several days of this, I soon came to realize that the pencil drop was the way that Christopher announced to the class that he had completed the classwork. I chose to ignore his announcement.

After a week of hearing “the pencil drop,” several of the students rolled their eyes in desperation. These were the students who struggled with math. Their reaction to the noise made me angry. When I heard the pencil drop once more, I gently said, “Christopher, could I see you in my office?”

“My office” was the hallway. I would stand in the doorway of the classroom with my back to the class and face the student who was standing in the hallway. This was the way in which I often had a one-on-one that needed to be private.

As I faced Christopher, I could see fear in his eyes. Saying a quick silent prayer to the Holy Spirit, I began, “You are not in trouble.” He sighed. “Chris, did you know that you are the smartest student in the class? Every time you drop your pencil in the side pocket of your desk, you announce to the entire class, ‘Check me out! I am SO smart! You guys are really slow when it comes to math!’ Is that the way Jesus would do his classwork? Wouldn’t he instead see who was struggling and assist his classmates? Heck, Chris! I NEED you to help me with the students who are struggling. I don’t need you to announce to them that they are stupid.”

He interrupted, “But, I…” I continued, “No BUTS! By showing off in this way, you are disrespecting your classmates who think math is hard.” As I said these words, I saw tears well up in his eyes and stream down his cheeks. I continued, “Go, take a walk, wash your face and come back to the class when you are together. Let me never hear the pencil drop again.”

I could not help of thinking of this story as I continued my reflections on the Lord’s Prayer. In the book, Understanding “Our Father,” Scott Hahn writes, “… Temptations are inevitable. Moreover, we know that God permits these trials for our good. … We have much to learn about ourselves – especially in the area of our most besetting sins. For we’re only too willing to overlook our own faults, weaknesses, and habits of sin. Pride and vanity blind us to all but our virtues and earthly accomplishments, feeble as they are. But our trials turn out to be our most teachable moments.”1

Dr. Hahn goes on to explain, using a quote from 1 Corinthians 10:12-16, in four steps how temptations work to a Christian’s advantage. The following bold-face quotes are from Corinthians, the explanations are mine.

So if you think you are standing, watch out that you do not fall. This reminds me of what I like to call the Superman personality: “I can do everything! I do not need any help. I have all the answers! I am never wrong!” Remember that Superman had kryptonite! Everyone has limitations. The trick is not only to understand but to own that we are strong when we allow God to assist us. Don’t forget that, even if we think we are doing God’s will, if we are not relying of His strength, we will fail. This type of failure is a wakeup call to give us the strength to rely on God more and more!

No testing has overtaken you that is not common to everyone. This should not seem like St. Paul is making light of any testing. Rather, to me, he might be calling us deeper to understand the gift of community. Face it, we are all in this journey of life together, shoulder to shoulder. Hmm…Does this remind you of Church? We need the common bonds, the collective wisdom, and the boundless support that comes through experiencing life together. We are indeed “companions of the journey that ends in Heaven!”

God is faithful, and he will not let you be tested beyond your strength, but with the testing he will also provide the way out so that you may be able to endure it. God’s love and faithfulness is supremely greater than our limitations. He can see the process and the reason why our personal purification is needed. The trick is for us to rely on Him. Humility, trust and hope in the midst of suffering are the three virtues that can open your heart to God in a unique way.

Therefore, my dear friends, flee from the worship of idols…. The cup of blessing that we bless, is it not a sharing in the blood of Christ? The bread that we break, is it not a sharing in the body of Christ? At first glance, we might think, “Idols? Not me!” False gods abound in our culture: The idol of prosperity, technology, beauty, ideas, being “hip,” sex and the idol of personal plans, to name just a few. Face it, we do indeed have idols!

But, where does the strength come from to avoid these idols, to bear all suffering and tests with joy-filled hope? St. Paul answers by pointing to the Eucharist. No wonder why the Eucharist is the source and summit of all grace! Christ gives us the grace, the strength to avoid all temptations!

Temptations are indeed a part of our everyday life. Sometimes we say, “Be gone, Satan!” and other times we fail miserably. Thank God that there is an “eraser” to every “dropped pencil,” an eraser to every failure, every sin: the Sacrament of Reconciliation. As every good math student knows, it’s OK to use your eraser!

1Hahn, Scott. Understanding “Our Father”: Biblical Reflections on the Lord’s Prayer. Steubenville, OH: Emmaus Road Pub., 2002. Print. Pg. 61.

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness