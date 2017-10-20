Thank You for Your Donations to Hurricane Emergency Collections

The Diocese of Harrisburg extends its gratitude for the generous donations that the people of the parishes donated to the special Collections for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma Relief that were taken up in recent weeks. The total amount collected for Hurricane Harvey Relief was 700,087.55. Parishes are still reporting their figures for the collection for Hurricane Irma, and that number will be announced one it is totaled. Thank you for your prayerful and financial support of the victims of these disasters.
Search Our Site
Story Archives
Catholic News Service
-
Vetoed bill on reproductive health called 'massive overreach by NARAL'
on October 19, 2017 at 8:30 pm
-
Pope's pro-life challenge: Respect all life, oppose death penalty
on October 19, 2017 at 3:25 pm
-
Pope: Common witness of faith can strengthen Catholics, Methodists
on October 19, 2017 at 2:20 pm
-
Pope: If world insists on success, then make life more just, humane
on October 19, 2017 at 2:06 pm