Recently, I had a great privilege of going on a road trip through three states in New England during the summer months. On such trips, I always marvel over the nuances of the shades of green, the various textures of the leaves on the different species of trees, as well as the beauty of topology of the landscapes in which I find myself.

During my sojourn, every once and a while, to my chagrin, a bug would splat on my windshield. During one section of my trip through Vermont, my windshield quickly became a bug cemetery! I discovered that unless I used my windshield wipers shortly after a bug’s fatality, its splat was practically a permanent a part of the glass! Once I even pulled over, with my water bottle in hand, and tried to clean off their remains. The “splats” that had already dried had to be scrubbed with lots of elbow grease.

I am reminded of this as I begin to write about the first of the modern-day idols: The Idol of Self. In the book, Strangegods: Unmasking the Idols in Everyday Life, Elizabeth Scalia writes, “[When we put ourselves before God, we] thereby clutter up the true vision of ourselves and our relationships with God and with others. It takes real intervention by God (and real willingness on our part) to break through this clutter, such that the lines of communication between God and us become clear.” 1

When we allow ourselves to focus upon ourselves, our lives soon become all about ME! What should I do to make MYSELF happy? What gives ME the most pleasure, power, prestige…the list goes on and on! When you boil this notion down, one is left with a kernel of truth also known as the root of our sin. Any act of violence, either verbal or physical, directed against another is not the idol, but as Scalia writes, “is an offering to an idol.” 2

The idol of I is a lived self-righteousness. “Who does she think she is?” “I have a right about being angry because of the disrespected that I have experienced.” “I have a right to resent him because of his success after all that I have done!” “I have an obligation to avenge a wrongdoing because she has hurt someone I love.” “I…” “I…” “I…”

When an individual begins to actually live in this manner, one could readily frame a picture of that individual and light a vigil before him or her! Really? Is this what Jesus calls us, by our baptism? Is this a true model of what discipleship actually is?

In Luke 9, we read, “Then Jesus called the twelve together and gave them power and authority over all demons and to cure diseases, and he sent them out to proclaim the kingdom of God and to heal. He said to them, ‘Take nothing for your journey, no staff, nor bag, nor bread, nor money—not even an extra tunic. Whatever house you enter, stay there, and leave from there. Wherever they do not welcome you, as you are leaving that town shake the dust off your feet as a testimony against them.’ They departed and went through the villages, bringing the good news and curing diseases everywhere.” (NRSCE)

Jesus gave them power to do in their being. Their authority and power to cure and proclaim the word of God was rooted in their being a servant to others. They went out in their poverty, but absolutely rich in their faith. They relied solely on God, not on their own steam! This is why they had nothing with them.

When one’s world and perspective of life is rooted in self, in the “I,” true servanthood is impossible. By his very life, Jesus gave us an example of how to live as a human. We are called to a life that echoes his. We are called to pour out ourselves in love as he did for us.

So, strive to not allow personal self-righteousness to be the bug splat on the windshield of your heart that prevents you from seeing God within your life and the lives of others!

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness