The Idol of Idea

Some time ago, I was contacted by a president of a Catholic women’s group to speak at a communion breakfast. She told me about the particulars of the event, and then asked me the topic about which I would speak. Without skipping a heartbeat I responded, “The Dignity and Vocation of Women.” Her response was silence and then, “Um, Sister, you can’t speak about that, it’s too feminist. Our guests don’t like to listen to hot button topics that oppose Church teaching.” I asked, “If an event is geared toward women, why not speak about women’s dignity?” She responded, “I don’t think that would be a worthwhile topic. I need to ask Father about it. It’s just too controversial.” I responded that I am a true daughter of the Church and would never talk that about something that the Magisterium would not agree upon. “But, please,” I urged, “talk to Father and let me know what he says.”

Several days later, she got back to me and said that the pastor gave permission for me to speak on the topic.

I could not help think of this story as I turned to another modern day idol: The Idol of the Idea. In Strangegods: Unmasking the Idols in Everyday Life, Elizabeth Scalia writes, “[We make idols of ideas] when we cling to ideas long past the point of what is healthy or reasonable, and we set them before us, daring anyone to knock them down. … When we over-identify with our thoughts, the result is always inhibition, narrowness, and constraint, instead of the freedom that resides in a trusting and true relationship with God. Such over-identification always leads to a cramped ‘no’ rather than a joyful ‘yes,’ even if the idea initially seems broad-minded and permissive.” 1

Why do we hold on to our ideas like they came from God himself? I think part of it is that we, as humans, like to compartmentalize our world in a way in which we understand reality even though this might not be based on truth. When another individual confronts us and these constructs, we can easily dismiss them because “they are different,” or, “those kinds don’t understand.” This type of thinking alienates another member of the body of Christ! This alienation destroys the unity that Jesus came to mend! In fact, it puts one member of the Body of Christ against another member.

St. Paul in 1 Corinthians 12:20-26 says it this way, “As it is, there are many members, yet one body. The eye cannot say to the hand, ‘I have no need of you,’ nor again the head to the feet, ‘I have no need of you.’ On the contrary, the members of the body that seem to be weaker are indispensable, and those members of the body that we think less honorable we clothe with greater honor, and our less respectable members are treated with greater respect; whereas our more respectable members do not need this. But God has so arranged the body, giving the greater honor to the inferior member, that there may be no dissension within the body, but the members may have the same care for one another. If one member suffers, all suffer together with it; if one member is honored, all rejoice together with it.”

In short, any idea that prevents us from loving another also prevents us from loving God. This is indeed idolatry because we determine what is and not God.

I can’t help thinking of a young maiden who was engaged to a wonderful man. She had to have her life planned out ahead of her as a wife of a carpenter. The moment she understood God’s idea for her, she relinquished it as she whispered, “Fiat!” It is my prayer that we, in our lives, can whisper that as well.

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness