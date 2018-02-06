Several years ago, I was looking forward to the culmination of the Lenten season with the Easter Triduum. It was the custom of my congregation to begin retreat after the liturgy of Holy Thursday until the afternoon of Good Friday. Usually, Holy Saturday was spent decorating the chapel, cooking, cleaning and the million other things that make Easter truly a joyous celebration. Personally, I was SO looking forward to spending some quiet time “alone” with my Beloved as the universal Church remembered his life, death and resurrection. As least, this was my plan!

After Holy Thursday liturgy, one of the Sisters with whom I lived came down with a nasty 24-hour intestinal virus. Within a few short hours, the virus played havoc to my little community; 11 of us succumbed to its power! That meant there were only a handful left not only to tend to the sick and the prevention of the virus, but also decorate the chapel, prepare for the liturgies for each of the holy days as well as decorate our convent home and our meal prep for Easter. The five of us worked as a team, each taking turns in the care of the sick and in assisting one another. Needless to say, my planned retreat on Friday was spent in loving service to and with my Sisters.

It was a Good Friday like I had never experienced before. By Saturday afternoon, all of the “still standing” were totally exhausted. Even so, we decided to stop and decorate Easter eggs. As we played with dye and hard boiled eggs, we all expressed that the plan each of us had for our retreat day was completely different than what actually happened. Still, it was an awesome day of grace for all!

I could not help thinking of this as I began writing on another modern-day idol: The Idol of Plans. Elizabeth Scalia in Strangegods: Unmasking the Idols in Everyday Life writes, “Our society over conditions us to plan – to buy into that illusion of personal control, and we do it all the time about everything.”1 Our parents make plans for us the moment we are born. We plan for our future the moment we begin thinking, “What do I want to be when I grow up?” Plans. Plans. Are we truly “in charge of our future?”

Scalia responds in this way: “There is a paradoxical kind of power in being willing to sweep away the idols we make of our plans. When St. Paul writes that ‘for when I am weak, then I am strong’ (2 Cor 12:10), he is telling us when he surrenders the notions that he could accomplish anything on his own, he discovers that God, working through him, does wonders beyond his own meager imaginings.” 1 (p. 99)

The plans that we hold too tightly prevent the gracious and patient grace of God from operating within our lives. When we are willing to let go of our plans, instead of blocking God’s grace, they become mere “bumps” in the road on the highway that we must travel upon to reach our destination – heaven.

What’s the lesson in this? Yes, make plans; they are indeed important. However, when you make them, be open to be turned in a different way. That different way will always lead to an expectant grace! I learned that during a specific Triduum several years ago. An important lesson, indeed!

1Scalia, E. (2013). Strangegods: unmasking the idols in everyday life. Notre Dame, IN: Ave Maria Press. p 43

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness