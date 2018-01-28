A little over a half century ago, a four-year-old girl received a magical gift: a doll named Tutti. This doll was Barbie’s little sister. Tutti had long blond hair that the four-year-old girl loved to brush. Shortly after receiving the doll, the girl found herself in a toy store, where she spied a small brush that she thought would be absolutely perfect as a hair brush for her doll. Knowing that her mom would not give permission to purchase such a nonessential item, she decided to take it home.

It only took an hour or two for the four-year-old’s mom to discover that her youngest daughter was a thief! Knowing that this was a teachable moment, the mother marched the girl back to the toy store to confess her crime to the store manager, amid much tears and stammering. The manager proceeded to tell the small criminal about jail as a consequences of crime. The girl promised that she would never do such a thing again!

I have never forgotten that moment and the shame that it caused my young heart, as well as that of my mother’s!

I could not help thinking of this as I turned to another modern-day idol: The Idol of Prosperity. In Strangegods: Unmasking the Idols in Everyday Life, Elizabeth Scalia writes, “Every worldly, earthly thing you ‘need’ is something else that comes between you and God. … Perhaps where material things and notions of ‘wealth’ and ‘the good life’ are concerned, the world needs to be stood on its head a little. … The promise of financial and material reward has long allured impoverished people and invited them to dream large. Our own ambitions, coupled with Calvinistic work ethic that has defined the nation since its founding, has created the driven-to-succeed culture where success is too often measured by the trappings of material success. We strive to purchase all the things we are told we need if we are to be happy.”1

What’s the consequence of allowing material possession to replace God in your heart? Emptiness and loneliness that nothing can fulfill. Recently, I tried to explain this idea to a class of seventh graders. I could see their eyes glaze over as I began talking about this. Knowing that I needed to catch their attention, I asked them, “What shape comes to mind when you think of ‘wholeness?’” “A circle!” someone replied. On the blackboard, I drew a circle. I went on, “What shape or figure represents love?” “A heart!” In the midst of the circle, I drew a heart and shaded the three sections outside of the shapes’ intersections. In each section I wrote, “Father, Son and Holy Spirit.” I explained, “Our heart becomes whole when we choose not to allow material possessions to push the members of the Trinity from the circle of our being. Our heart needs God to be complete.” With that, I could see several of the seventh graders nodding in agreement as they understood my illustration.

Scalia puts it this way, “The whole point is this: when we cleared away the idols we have placed before God…we open up a direct line to the God who is all in all. He is all love, all mercy, all light, all power, all compassion, all goodness, and all wealth. God is the God of all our longings fulfilled, in whom no voids remain.” (pg. 61)

True holiness lies in the fidelity of putting God first and not self, something a four-year-old as well as and her “older self” needs to be reminded of from time to time.

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness