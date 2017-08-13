The Power of ‘As’

Recently, Bishop Ronald Gainer spoke to the elementary and high school students in our diocese in an address that marked the end of the school year. Quoting author G.K. Chesterton, “I am astonished at the lack of astonishment,” the bishop remarked that a large part of education contains a sense of astonishment or wonder. God has made us creatures of wonder. We can wonder about God’s creation, about ourselves and about every other person.

As I thought about the message that the bishop gave to our school children, I came across a quote by American fiction writer Jonathan Carroll, “To live immersed in wonder means both the unknown and the thrilling surround you, as in a great love affair.”1 (The emphasis is mine)

That little word, “as,” in the statement above, joins the notion of the unknown with the thrill in an action of loving in a truly unique way. This reminds me of the statement in the Lord’s Prayer: “forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us. Do we normally wonder about this tiny word that connects two different concepts?

If we look to the Catechism of the Catholic Church (2842-2844) we are reminded that Jesus sometimes taught using corresponding ideas. “You, therefore, must be perfect as your heavenly Father is perfect” (Mt. 5:48); “Be merciful, even as your Father is merciful (Lk. 6:26); “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another.” (Jn. 13:34).

What’s going on here? There is a relationship between what virtues, ideas and attitudes reside in the depths of our heart and the ability for us to experience the personal love of God. It is only through the workings of the Holy Spirit who, with our cooperation, gives us the strength to battle against pride, selfishness, laziness, greed, anger, jealously, and insatiability. When we work with him to eliminate what is not of God within our hearts, we actually begin to “put on” the mind of Christ. (1 Cor. 2:16) As we do that, we can forgive like Christ who has truly forgiven us. We can show mercy like Christ!

The Catechism puts it this way: “… the love that loves to the end become(s) a living reality. … In the depths of the heart…everything is bound and loosed. It is not in our power not to feel or forget an offense; but the heart that offers itself to the Holy Spirit turns injury into compassion and purifies the memory by transforming the hurt into intercession. … Only hearts attuned to God’s compassion can receive the gift of prayer. Forgiveness also bears witness that, in our world, love is stronger than sin.”

The tiny word “as” reminds us to open our heart to God’s forgiveness so that we can enflesh it to the world today. Such a tiny thing but such a powerful and life changing action!

So what’s your response to this idea? Awe? Wonder?

1https://www.mindpodnetwork.com/sense-wonder/

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness