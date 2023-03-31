Thomas DeAngelis Named President of Coal Township Catholic School

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Today, the Diocese of Harrisburg, in partnership with Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas R. DeAngelis as the new president of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School. DeAngelis will begin this new leadership role on April 3, 2023.

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School joins two other schools in the Diocese that operate under a President-Principal model. This form of governance takes the numerous responsibilities for managing a private, Catholic school and spreads them over two leadership positions. The President-Principal model is frequently used in Catholic secondary education, with an estimated 60% of Catholic high schools in the United States using this method, according to the National Catholic Education Association. The move to this model of governance was approved by the Diocese and the Lourdes School Board in November of 2022.

In his role as president, DeAngelis will work in collaboration with the school principal, Sister Maureen Donati, in providing overall direction for Lourdes Regional School. DeAngelis, among other responsibilities, will oversee institutional advancement, financial operations and obligations, and school facilities operations. The president reports to the Board of Directors and the Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Harrisburg.

“I have known Tom for several years and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School has been blessed with having him join their team,” said the Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg. “Time and again, Tom has demonstrated his commitment and love for Catholic education, along with his abilities in business and finance. All of these skills will serve him and the Lourdes community well. I pray Tom and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School have many years of success.”

“We are pleased to welcome Tom to our Catholic school family in the Diocese of Harrisburg. He has a proven track record of success in both business and administration, along with a strong commitment to Catholic education,” said Daniel Breen, Superintendent of Catholic Education for the Diocese. “Moving to a President-Principal model is an innovative step for Lourdes, and we look forward to the success this new model will bring to the school.”

“We are thrilled to have Mr. DeAngelis join the Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School Community,” said Father Andrew Stahmer, Our Lady of Lourdes Board of Directors President. “Tom brings outstanding credentials from his prior work experience to our school, known for its rich tradition and academic excellence. We are thrilled that Tom has agreed to join our team and bring all his energy and enthusiasm for Catholic education to our school. I can’t wait to see the great things he is going to bring to Lourdes. We ask for prayers as he starts his new position.”

Commenting on his appointment, DeAngelis said, “I’m honored to be chosen to serve as the President of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School. I look forward to upholding and continuing the school’s great traditions. My wife and I are strong advocates of Catholic education. We believe wholeheartedly and have witnessed with our three daughters the profound impact Catholic education can have on our young people, their families and our communities. Lourdes is blessed with a dedicated group of students, faculty, parents, staff, alumni and benefactors. I’m confident that together we can continue to grow an environment that forms intentional disciples of Jesus Christ who are ready to serve Church, family, and community.”

DeAngelis was the founder of MCS Management Consulting Services, a practice providing interim leadership and project process management. Through this firm, he worked with Lourdes on their most recent strategic plan and future vision for the school. Prior, he was the executive director of the Catholic Schools Initiative and St. Patrick Fund, working with donors to gain support and funding for a scholarship program for needy students and families. DeAngelis also worked for ten years with Partners in Mission, a firm dedicated to leadership and advancement for Catholic education and he served as Chair of the Bishop McDevitt Board of Education for nine years, leading the visioning process which resulted in the construction of the new campus. His experience in business includes overall program management on major systems projects for IBM Consulting, and several executive positions with the Hershey Company in both finance and operations. Prior to getting into business, he taught religion and art and coached football at Trinity and Lebanon Catholic high schools.

DeAngelis earned a bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University and an MBA in Finance from Penn State University. Currently, he and his wife, Maryann, are members of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Hershey, where they currently reside.

Since 1868, the Catholic schools in the Diocese have educated thousands of students in faith and academics. Today, we have nearly 10,000 students and 1,000 teachers and staff in the Diocese’s 34 Catholic schools (29 elementary and six secondary). During the 2021-2022 school year, our students completed a total of more than 60,000 service hours and graduating seniors earned approximately $38 million in college scholarships.

To learn about Catholic education in the Diocese of Harrisburg, contact your local Catholic school or visit www.gocatholicschools.org.

The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg was established on March 3, 1868. It covers 15 counties in south and central Pennsylvania, is home to 89 parishes and 35 Catholic schools, and has just over 200,000 Catholics.