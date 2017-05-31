Three to be Ordained to Priesthood

On Saturday, June 3, Bishop Ronald W. Gainer will ordain Joshua Cavender, Kevin Coyle and Michael Metzgar to the Priesthood. The service will begin at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Cathedral, 212 State Street, Harrisburg, PA. Bishop Gainer will be the principal celebrant and perform the Rite of Ordination during the Mass. The Ordination Mass will be streamed live on the Diocesan website at www.hbgdiocese.org/live.

Deacon Joshua Cavender, 28, was born in Elizabethtown, PA and is a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and Juniata College with a degree in Engineering Physics. He attended seminary at Mount Saint Mary Seminary, Emmittsburg, MD. He is a member of St. Peter Parish, Elizabethtown and made the following statement, “Science has been a crucial part of my life. I went to school for physics. So many people like to put a divide between faith and science, but it is clear that they go together. Being able to see some of that as I’ve been progressing along, seeing the wonder of nature, and being able to see God in that, has been incredible. And then being able to help other people see that as well has been wonderful. It allows a dialogue to open up.”

Deacon Kevin Coyle, 31, was born in New Jersey and is a graduate of Cherokee High School. He graduated from Bloomsburg University with a degree in Anthropology. He did his Seminary work at Saint Charles Borromeo in Philadelphia. St. Patrick Parish, Carlisle is his home parish. Deacon Coyle made this remark about his coming ordination, “The thing that excites me the most about the priesthood is the thing that scares me the most. And that is that I’m going to stand in the person of Jesus Christ at the altar, and I’m going to be the person of Jesus Christ in the confessional. Taking on that role is a tremendous responsibility, and being entrusted with that role is a very humbling experience. I’m excited to be able to bring the Eucharist to the flock, and I’m excited to be able to absolve sins. It’s exciting and it’s scary, all at the same time.”

Deacon Michael Metzgar, 33, is a native of Shermansdale, PA and he is a graduate of West Perry High School. He attended Saint Charles Borromeo in Philadelphia and is a member of St. Patrick Parish, Carlisle. When asked about his vocation to the Priesthood he offered this comment, “I was working for a Mercedes Benz dealership working on cars. But then as I did that for a couple of years, I realized that I was happy but I wasn’t fulfilled. I wondered, ‘Lord, what’s next?’ I’d be at work, changing tires, and I’d be thinking ‘I wonder what seminary is like?’ It’s something the Lord kept bringing to the forefront of my mind. There is a sense of relief and peace once you make that leap of faith and follow what he’s calling you to.”

