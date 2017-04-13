Recently, a friend of mine gave me a gift of a print of an icon that Jody Cole wrote. Jody is a local artist whose work depicts various kinds of icons. She lives and works within our diocese. The icon that I received depicted the Visitation; the meeting of Mary and Elizabeth during the later stage of Elizabeth’s pregnancy. What struck me the most about the icon was that Mary was clothed in bright red-orange rather than her traditional blue. Under her bright orange mantle was an under-covering that was blue in color.

Thinking that these colors had a deeper significance, I did some reading. I was surprised to find that in icons, the red-orange means divinity and the under-covering, being blue or green, symbolizes humanity. This is a direct reference of Luke 1:35, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the Power of the Highest will overshadow you.” “Well,” I thought, “that makes perfect sense!” Mary’s mantle is that color because she experienced a unique touch of the Divine when she became the mother of Jesus.

As I continued to ponder this, I was driving from my convent in Camp Hill to the diocesan office in Harrisburg on the way to work. As I drove over the Susquehanna River, the sun was just below the horizon, causing the sky to be transformed to a magnificent red-orange. As I traversed over the bridge, I noticed that the river reflected the same amazing color. I was completely encircled by an iridescent orange. The very particles of the air seemed to sparkle that color. Immediately, I thought of the icon and how Divine Life truly is present here on earth! Let me explain.

Each time we pray “Thy Kingdom come,” in a sense God whispers back, “Wait for it…. Wait for it…. Look for it…. Look for it…. See it…. See it…. Build it…. Build it.”

The complete fulfillment of the Kingdom refers to the final coming of God which lies ahead of us. That’s the “Wait for it” aspect. Yet, today, this very Kingdom that is not here is “brought near through the Word incarnate, it is proclaimed throughout the whole Gospel, and it has come in Christ’s death and Resurrection. The Kingdom of God has been coming since the Last Supper and, in the Eucharist, it is in our midst.” (CCC 2816) That’s the “Look for it” element. In short, we refer to two aspects of the Kingdom of God; the final coming through Christ’s return as well as the fulfillment of the mission of the Church. (CCC 2818) That’s the “See it” part!

“The Kingdom of God is righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.” (Rom. 14:17) Since the Kingdom is present here and now, though not fully, it is the role of the Holy Spirit to assist all of us in distinguishing between the growth of the Kingdom of God and the progress of culture and society. “Man’s vocation …. his duty, [is] to put into action in this world the energies and means received to serve justice and peace.”(CCC 2820) This is only part of the building of the Kingdom of God.

Think about it this way. The Holy Spirit gives us the perception of actually seeing the touch of God’s grace in our world. He actually allows us to see the growth of the heart of humanity toward God. In a sense, our vision changes and everything becomes new. Everything sparkles with love, mercy and compassion. Everything is re-colored, reborn, resurrected, allowing us not only to see anew but to live life differently.

You might be thinking, “Hey, what about the other part of building the Kingdom?”

Wait for it!

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness