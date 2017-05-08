Thy Will be Done

Many years ago, in the pre cell-phone era, I was determined to not only surprise my father, but also follow in his footsteps by signing up for flying lessons. There was a small airport about a 25-minute drive from where I grew up. Even though I was a senior in college and was heading to the convent, I was fully committed to getting my pilot’s license. At the time, this ambition was on my “bucket list” and I REALLY wanted to have it done before I entered.

One beautiful spring day during break, I began the journey to the airport. But as I tried to start my car, I discovered that the battery was dead. Being completely independent, I used my mom’s car to jump mine. Once I got it started, I cleaned up the tools, parked my mom’s car and headed out to the airport. About a block away from my home, my car died once again and the battery light came on. The alternator had failed. I allowed the car to roll to the shoulder of the road and put it in park. I walked home and told my dad about the state of my car. Needless to say, this news did not make him happy. We had to order the part, since our garage didn’t have one in stock. We wound up pushing my car home with my dad’s car.

The next day, still determined to sign up for flying lessons, I asked my mom to borrow her car. This time, I made it about 10 minutes to the airport until I experienced a blowout. Undaunted, I pulled the car over to the side of the road and began to change the tire. When I put the full-sized spare on, and lowered the car off the jack, I was completely overwhelmed by the fact that the spare tire was also flat! Since we didn’t have AAA, I had to walk 30 minutes to the nearest gas station and call my father once again, who brought another spare. The rest of the day was spent in a tire store waiting for new tires for my mom’s car.

Day three. Since my mom was using her car, I asked to borrow my dad’s. Once again, I started out for the airport. About a block from it, the hose to the radiator blew, causing the car to overheat. I parked it on the side of the road, and the steam rising from it mimicked Old Faithful. I cried out, “Come on, God! I so want to be “a flying nun!” This time, I had a 45 minute walk to the nearest gas station. Every step I took I dreaded the moment in which I had to call my dad. When I did call home, no one picked up the phone. So I took a cab home and swallowed the $15 fare. When I arrived home, I discovered that my dad was fast asleep. I stood at the foot of the bed and thought, “Should I wake him?” Looking back on my self-absorption now, I can embarrassedly say that I did!

“Dad?” I called. He woke and stared at me. “Dad, I have a problem.” Rubbing his eyes, he sleepily said, “Wha … what? What kind of problem?” I explained the situation. His eyes glared at me. He very calmly proclaimed, “Hey there, are you fighting God?” I retorted, “I must be!” “What are you doing?” he responded. I said, “I wanted to surprise you. I wanted to sign up for flying lessons, but I guess God doesn’t want me to fly.” Sharply he announced, “You would probably crash! And, I just finished fixing your car!” He jotted down the type of hose that I needed and told me to go and purchase one and pick him up and we would fix his car and bring it home.

This story brings to mind the part of the Lord’s Prayer, “Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains this part of the Lord’s Prayer in paragraphs 2822-2827. Let’s unpack it.

First and foremost, God commanded “that you should love one another; even as I have loved you, that you also love one another.” This commandment summarizes all the others and expresses his entire will. (2822)

It is Jesus who teaches us how to God follow the will of God. “In Christ, and through his human will, the will of the Father has been perfectly fulfilled once for all. Jesus said on entering into this world: ‘Lo, I have come to do your will O God.’” (2824)

I can hear you asking, “Yes, Sister, I get this! But how am I to know God’s will for me?” I believe that one can know the will of God by answering three questions.

Question one: Are you in the state of grace? If not, then get to the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Sin prevents us from being able to truly listen to God.

Question two: Are you doing everything well? Let me explain. We are all called to live out a particular vocation; a particular purpose to our life. The living out of that purpose is done moment by moment. If your responsibility, at the moment, is work at a desk job, do it the best way you know how. If your job is to shop for food for your family, do it the best way you know how. If your job is to study at school, then do it the best you know how. Whatever you do, do it out of love with your full attention. In order words, don’t cut corners or multitask! Remember St. Therese of Lisieux taught her sisters that if they picked up a dust bunny out of love, then heaven could be present on earth!

If you are like me, this question should be asked as we examine our conscience on a daily basis! How easy it is to take the path of least resistance and just “make do!”

Question three: Are you praying? The Catechism says, “By prayer we can discern ‘what is the will of God’ and obtain the endurance to do it.’ … If anyone is a worshiper of God and does his will, God listens to him. Such is the power of the Church’s prayer in the name of her Lord, above all in the Eucharist.” (2826, 2827)

Our dear God hungers for us to have a relationship with Him. Prayer that lasts for at least 20 minutes every single day is time that can not only strengthen our relationship with God but also assist in our understanding of our particular purpose in life.

If I had stopped and truly prayed on those days of trying to get to the airport, I would have prevented my dad a whole lot of frustration. If I had stopped and prayed, I would have realized that my “wanting” a pilot’s license was not what God wanted.

But again, if this didn’t happen to me, I couldn’t share such a hysterical story with you or have the sound of my dad’s voice still ringing in my ears, “Who are you fighting?”

Doing God’s will is all about saying, “Yes!” to Him and “It’s not about me” to yourself. It is my hope that you realize this when we pray, each and every time, Our Father …!

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness