Trinity High School Principal Appointed President

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, and the Board of Directors for Trinity High School are pleased to announce that John Cominsky has been appointed to the new position of school President. Cominsky will begin this new role on July 1.

“In speaking with John and witnessing his work as Principal of Trinity High School, I am impressed with his leadership and commitment to Catholic education. John has successfully advanced the mission of Trinity High School during his tenure as Principal. The school has a bright future,” said Bishop Senior.

Commenting on his appointment, Cominsky said, “I am humbled to be given this ministry by the Trinity Board of Directors and the Diocese of Harrisburg. In the past five years, our Trinity team has made great strides at improving our facilities for all students and staff, offering tuition assistance to more families than ever before, and bringing innovative features, such as the House System, to our school program. I will be blessed to have the opportunity now to focus on growing the school’s enrollment, advancing the long-term position of the school financially, and spreading the mission of our school to the wider community.”

“I commend the Trinity Board of Directors for their proactive approach in adopting this governance model, and I look forward to working with John as he takes on this new role,” said Daniel Breen, Superintendent of Catholic Schools and Secretary of Education for the Diocese. “John Cominsky has provided strong leadership for Trinity and will continue to do so in this new role.”

Trinity High School has adopted a President-Principal model of school governance, making them the third Catholic high school in the Diocese of Harrisburg employing this model. The President-Principal model is frequently used in Catholic secondary education, with an estimated 60% of Catholic high schools in the United States using this method, according to the National Catholic Education Association. The move to this model of governance was approved by the Trinity School Board and the Diocese in March of this year.

In his role as president, Cominsky, as the chief executive, will oversee institutional advancement, financial operations and obligations, and school facilities, among other responsibilities. He will work in collaboration with the school Principal in providing overall direction for Trinity High School. In this new role, Cominsky will report to the Trinity High School Board of Directors and the Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Cominsky graduated from Trinity after first converting to Catholicism under the influence of Trinity’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters. He graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University with a degree in Theology and minors in history, philosophy, English, and communications. Later he earned his Masters in Theology from Gettysburg Lutheran Theological Seminary. Cominsky has spent his career in Catholic education. He taught history and religion for 17 years at Trinity, served as Principal at Saint Joseph School, Mechanicsburg, and taught theology courses at Mount St. Mary’s. He returned to Trinity as the school’s first alumnus principal in 2016.

Trinity launched a search for a new Principal today. This position will begin July 1.

###