Trinity High School Receives Half-Million Dollar Donation

It’s not often that two high school students help to run a foundation in charge of millions of dollars and then decide to make a half-million-dollar gift to their school. But at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, it has happened.

Senior Tommy Kirchhoff and sophomore Sam Kirchhoff, along with their younger siblings, Brynley (grade 8) and Ty (grade 5), and their mother, Staci, run the Kirchhoff Family Foundation, which recently made a gift of $500,000 to Trinity.

The Kirchhoff Family Foundation was created by Staci and her husband, Tom, after Tom was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Staci and Tom, a co-owner of Cleveland Brothers, wanted to establish something to help their children learn about managing money and their philanthropic responsibility to the community. When Tom passed away from ALS in 2015, honoring his legacy became part of the family and foundation’s mission.

Initially, each sibling was given control over a specific sum of money with discretion to put that money toward a charitable cause. However, the family soon decided to put their money together to further one cause that they all agreed upon. For many years, that cause has been ALS, but recently the family decided to add a local interest to their efforts, Trinity High School.

Staci says of her children, “They want their school to be better, and for needed things to happen.”

Tommy, a senior at Trinity, is a school leader. As the football team’s quarterback and male lead in the school’s musical, he is a student that not only has formal leadership roles, but leads by his example and his presence. Staci says, “Tommy was always going to be who he is, but Trinity has really helped him to flourish.”

Sam, a sophomore, is more of a quiet leader, and is drawn to the service mission of the school. He employs that part of the school’s mission in his personal time with his work with Project ALS.

Service is a huge focus in the Kirchhoff family. Trinity High School’s service mission was compelling to the family as a whole in making their decision to support Trinity. “Trinity’s academics are bar none, and, of course, the school offers wonderful arts and athletics programs, but service is very important to our family,” Staci said. Trinity requires each student to complete a minimum of 80 hours of service upon graduation and emphasizes service to others as a daily part of life.

Beyond placing a matching weight on service, the Kirchhoffs feel connected to the “Trinity family,” even though only two of the children are old enough to be enrolled as Trinity students.

Staci sees the family element at Trinity as being essential. “My kids have been absorbed into a family here,” she says. Their successes come from “having a community invested in its students.” The local community is important to the Kirchhoffs, and Staci is “hopeful that people will look at our gift and want to put their investment into the kids and the community.”

Trinity High School’s “Faith in Our Future” Capital Campaign is entering its second phase. Kevin Shook, a 1987 graduate who chairs the Board of Directors, spoke of the Campaign and the Kirchhoff gift: “While we’ve made strides in our first phase of the Campaign to enhance how we develop the many talents of our students, this gift marks the start of a new phase for Trinity, one which promises even greater results on what is already an incredible school.” To date, the school has been able to build a new track and athletic facilities, improve building infrastructure, and add technology.

On the horizon for the next phase of Trinity’s Capital Campaign are a number of improvements to the physical plant, including exterior and interior renovations and growing the endowment for the future. “With gifts like the one the Kirchhoffs have given, this school that has formed me and so many others over the past half-century will continue to thrive for future generations,” says Shook.

“The gift of the Kirchhoff family is transformational,” notes John Cominsky, principal of Trinity and a member of the Class of 1985. “The Kirchhoffs’ belief in the mission of Trinity High School and the future of its students is inspiring to others, myself included. Our faculty and staff will continue to serve our students with purpose and dedication so that this immensely generous gift bears great fruit. We are so grateful to the Kirchhoff family.”

When considering the Catholic adage of “time, treasure, and talent,” all three are at work here. Staci, Tommy, Sam, Brynley, and Ty are investing themselves in Trinity in more ways than one. By spending their time at Trinity learning, serving, and encouraging, by giving their talents in leadership, athletics, and the arts, and certainly by offering this portion of treasure, the Kirchhoffs are showing the community the face of philanthropy with this gift that will go a long way to helping Trinity live its motto, “To the Highest Good.”

